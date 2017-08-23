Danish police: DNA from dismembered body matches missing journalist

Story highlights
(CNN)Danish police say DNA from a headless torso found washed up on an island near Copenhagen matches that of missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, according to CNN's Swedish affiliate Expressen.
Wall, 30, had boarded a 17-meter, homemade submarine on August 10 for a story she was writing about its inventor, Peter Madsen.
She was last seen in an image that allegedly showed her standing in the tower of the private submarine in Copenhagen Harbor.
In a press conference Wednesday, police said they had linked the victim to the torso, and to blood that was found in the submarine. They identified Wall using DNA obtained from her toothbrush and hairbrush, according to Expressen.
They added that the body had suffered damage from apparent stab wounds made to let the air out of the body prior to sinking it. Weights were added to the torso to aid in its disposal.
A passing cyclist found the torso Monday afternoon on the southwest side of Amager island near the Danish capital. Police later said that the head, legs and arms appeared to have been deliberately cut off.
An ongoing mystery
Madsen, who has been charged with manslaughter, told a closed-door court hearing Monday that Wall had died in an accident and was buried sea in an "unspecified place" in Køge Bay, according to a statement.
Madsen, 46, originally claimed he had dropped her off on land later that night, according to a police statement.
But police later said Madsen had provided them with a "different explanation."
The inventor was charged with manslaughter and ordered to be held in custody for 24 days.
His lawyer Betina Hald Engmark told Denmark's TV2 at the time that her client "accepts the arrest but still denies the crime."
According to Swedish newspaper and CNN affiliate Expressen, the submarine was found at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 15 hours after it had departed Copenhagen.
Police said there was no trace of Wall when the submarine was found by emergency services.