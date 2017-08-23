Danish police: DNA from dismembered body matches missing journalist

Story highlights Copenhagen announce missing journalist's DNA a match with dismembered body

Kim Wall disappeared after boarding a privately built submarine along with its inventor

(CNN) Danish police say DNA from a headless torso found washed up on an island near Copenhagen matches that of missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, according to CNN's Swedish affiliate Expressen.

Wall, 30, had boarded a 17-meter, homemade submarine on August 10 for a story she was writing about its inventor, Peter Madsen.

She was last seen in an image that allegedly showed her standing in the tower of the private submarine in Copenhagen Harbor.

In a press conference Wednesday, police said they had linked the victim to the torso, and to blood that was found in the submarine. They identified Wall using DNA obtained from her toothbrush and hairbrush, according to Expressen.

They added that the body had suffered damage from apparent stab wounds made to let the air out of the body prior to sinking it. Weights were added to the torso to aid in its disposal.

