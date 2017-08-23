Danish police: DNA from dismembered body matches missing journalist

Story highlights
(CNN)Danish police say DNA from a headless torso matches that of missing journalist Kim Wall, according to Swedish newspaper and CNN affiliate Expressen TV.
"DNA match between torso and Kim Wall. No further information at the moment," Copenhagen Police tweeted.
More details are expected at a press briefing scheduled for 9 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET). Until then, police say there will be no further comments.
A passing cyclist found the torso Monday afternoon on the southwest side of Amager island near the Danish capital. Police later said that the head, legs and arms appeared to have been deliberately cut off.
Wall, a freelance journalist, has been missing since August 11 after boarding a privately built submarine along with its inventor, Peter Madsen, for a story she was working on.
An ongoing mystery
Madsen, who has been charged with manslaughter, told a closed-door court hearing that he buried Wall at sea in an "unspecified place" in Køge Bay, according to a statement published Monday.
Wall, 30, boarded the 17-meter Nautilus submarine on August 10 at Refshaleøen island for a story she was writing about Madsen and the vessel.
She was last seen in an image that allegedly showed her standing in the tower of the private submarine in Copenhagen Harbor.
Madsen, 46, originally claimed he had dropped her off on land later that night, according to a police statement.
But police later said Madsen had provided them with a "different explanation."
The inventor was charged with manslaughter and ordered to be held in custody for 24 days.
His lawyer Betina Hald Engmark told Denmark's TV2 at the time that her client "accepts the arrest but still denies the crime."
According to Swedish newspaper and CNN affiliate Expressen, the submarine was found at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 15 hours after it had departed Copenhagen.
Police said there was no trace of Wall when the submarine was found by emergency services.