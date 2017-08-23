Danish police: DNA from dismembered body matches missing journalist

Story highlights Copenhagen announce missing journalist's DNA a match with dismembered body

Kim Wall disappeared after boarding a privately built submarine along with its inventor

(CNN) Danish police say DNA from a headless torso matches that of missing journalist Kim Wall, according to Swedish newspaper and CNN affiliate Expressen TV.

"DNA match between torso and Kim Wall. No further information at the moment," Copenhagen Police tweeted.

Dna match mellem torso og Kim Wall. Ikke yderligere #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) August 23, 2017

More details are expected at a press briefing scheduled for 9 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET). Until then, police say there will be no further comments.

A passing cyclist found the torso Monday afternoon on the southwest side of Amager island near the Danish capital. Police later said that the head, legs and arms appeared to have been deliberately cut off.

Wall, a freelance journalist, has been missing since August 11 after boarding a privately built submarine along with its inventor, Peter Madsen, for a story she was working on.

