Danish police: DNA from dismembered body matches missing journalist

(CNN) Danish police say DNA from a headless torso matches that of missing journalist Kim Wall, according to CNN affiliate Expressen TV.

"DNA match between torso and Kim Wall. No further information at the moment," Copenhagen Police tweeted.

More details are expected at a press briefing scheduled for 9 a.m. local, (3 a.m. ET). Until then, police say there will be no further comments.

A passing cyclist found the torso Monday afternoon on the southwest side of Amager Island near the Danish capital.

Wall, a freelance journalist, has been missing since August 11 after boarding a privately built submarine along with its inventor, Peter Madsen, for a story she was working on.

