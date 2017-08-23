Terror threat cancels Rotterdam concert

Story highlights Rotterdam police say it's too soon to say if a van found near the venue is related to the threat

The American rock band Allah-Las was scheduled to perform at the venue

(CNN) A terror threat early Wednesday in the Netherlands caused the cancellation of a concert at a venue in Rotterdam, police there said.

Later that night, authorities stopped a van with Spanish plates that was carrying gas cylinders inside an area cordoned off by police near Rotterdam Maassilo, the concert venue, Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters.

Authorities did not have to evacuate Maassilo because the concert hadn't started, Rotterdam Police press officer Roland Ekkers said. The American rock band Allah-Las was scheduled to perform, the band's website said.

Police did not offer details on the threat. Ekkers said it was too soon to say if the van was directly connected.

"It can also be someone who was going to a camping site, but with the threat that we have, and what we found in the van, we decided to investigate," he said.

