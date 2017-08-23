Hundreds protest detention of award-winning Russian director in Moscow

Story highlights Kirill Serebrennikov's was placed under house arrest until October 19

Top Russian directors and artists appealed to the court on his behalf

(CNN) A prominent Russian theater and film director has been placed under house arrest, one day after he was charged with embezzlement in a case his supporters see as politically motivated.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday outside a courthouse in central Moscow to protest Kirill Serebrennikov's detention through October 19, and the charges against him, live video streams from the courtroom and posted online by liberal news outlets show.

The judge forbade Serebrennikov from using the Internet or the phone to communicate with anyone other than his family during his detention ahead of a criminal trial.

The panel, which investigates high-profile crimes, said Serebrennikov is accused of embezzling more than $1.2 million in government money allocated for a theatrical project between 2011 and 2014. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years behind bars.

