Hundreds protest detention of award-winning Russian director in Moscow

Story highlights Kirill Serebrennikov's was placed under house arrest until October 19

Top Russian directors and artists appealed to the court on his behalf

(CNN) A prominent Russian theater and film director has been placed under house arrest, one day after he was charged with embezzlement in a case his supporters see as politically motivated.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday outside a courthouse in central Moscow to protest Kirill Serebrennikov's detention through October 19, and the charges against him, live video streams from the courtroom and posted online by liberal and state-friendly news outlets show.

The judge forbade Serebrennikov from using the Internet or the phone to communicate with anyone other than his family during his detention ahead of a criminal trial.

The panel, which investigates high-profile crimes, said Serebrennikov is accused of embezzling more than $1.2 million in government money allocated for a theatrical project between 2011 and 2014. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years behind bars.

