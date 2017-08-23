Story highlights The Arab Arts Focus is the first showcase of its kind at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

(CNN) Ahmed El Attar dreamed of bringing some of the Arab world's top performers -- dancers, actors, musicians -- to Edinburgh for the city's legendary Fringe Festival.

His showcase has made it, but many of the artists he hoped to bring over have not, denied the chance to perform after UK authorities rejected their visa applications.

Performers from 62 countries will visit the Fringe this year, hoping for success at the world's largest arts festival, which is held every August in the Scottish capital. As well as the Arab Arts program the event will host pieces from Korea and Taiwan, a Made in Adelaide showcase and a series of plays by Scottish writers.

The festival is "permit free," meaning that performers entering the UK don't need to apply for a work permit. But artists from outside the EU still need to secure visas.

Actor Amer Hlehel performs in "Taha,' a play featured at this year's Edinbugh Fringe Festival.

Four of El Attar's producing team had their visa applications rejected, as did two dancers, Hamza Damra and Nagham Saleh, who remain in Jordan and Egypt, respectively.

