ISIS praises Barcelona terrorists, threatens more attacks in Spain

Story highlights Police believe attacks were planned from a house in Alcanar

The house exploded prior to the attacks, in what is believed to have been an accident

(CNN) ISIS has praised last week's van attack in Barcelona, which left 13 people dead, and called for more attacks in Spain.

In a propaganda video released by the SITE Intelligence Group Wednesday, an ISIS member describes the Barcelona perpetrators as "our brothers," while another threatens "Spanish Christians" and promises to return the country to the "land of the Caliphate."

Soon after the Barcelona attack, ISIS' media wing, Amaq, issued a statement calling the attackers "soldiers of the Islamic State," although ISIS did not explicitly claim responsibility.

Four men have been arrested since the attack -- one in Alcanar and three in Ripoll. Three were Moroccan citizens and another was Spanish; the men ranged in age from 21 to 34. None were on authorities' radar for potential terrorism links.

Read More