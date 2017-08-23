(CNN) Ready, set, tears.

A new season of "This Is Us" is still about one month away, but a just-released sneak peek might remind you to stock up on your Kleenex now.

In the clip, unveiled Wednesday by NBC, Randall (Emmy nominee Sterling K. Brown) confronts his mother (Mandy Moore) about the story of his adoption as an infant, one he argues may have been sugar-coated in past retellings.

"How did you guys decide with me?" he asks Rebecca, after revealing his own wife isn't quite on board with his desire to adopt a child.

It's finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017

Rebecca, who at the start of the series loses one of her triplets during childbirth, begins to give Randall a line he seems to have heard several times before. Except this time he's only interested in the truth.

