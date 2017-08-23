Taylor Swift announces new album 'Reputation'

(CNN) After days of dropping a series of slithering clues, the Taylor Swift surprise machine has struck again.

The singer has put speculation to rest by announcing she will release a new album called "Reputation" on November 10, according to social media posts.

She is set to unveil a new single from the album Thursday night.

The reveal comes just two days after Swift stirred her passionate fans into a frenzy with cryptic teases featuring a snake on her social media account.

Exactly how her teases tie into her album's overall theme is not yet clear, but they could be a reference to her complicated history with the animal