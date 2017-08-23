Shailene Woodley may run for office

Story highlights Actress says she considered future run for Congress as volunteer for Bernie Sanders

She's the latest celebrity to express possible political aspirations

(CNN) Add actress Shailene Woodley to the list of celebs who are considering tossing their hats into the political ring.

"There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years,' " she said. "And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out."

Woodley is an activist who was arrested last year while protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline.

In an essay she later wrote about her arrest, the actress encouraged others to take a stand.