Mel B walks off 'America's Got Talent'

Story highlights Cowell made a crack about her wedding night

She tossed her drink at him

(CNN) When it comes to being a comedian, Melanie "Mel B" Brown thinks Simon Cowell is all wet.

The former Spice Girl threw her drink at her fellow "America's Got Talent" judge Tuesday after he made a joke about her wedding night.

The incident occurred during the live show Tuesday night as magician Demian Aditya attempted an escape trick involving a wooden box, fire and steel stakes.

The trick didn't come off, leaving host Tyra Banks to explain that there had been a technical issue that was not Aditya's fault.

"I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B's wedding night," Cowell joked. "A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery."

Read More