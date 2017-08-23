CNN 10 - August 24, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

August 24, 2017

After examining the unique challenges that Typhoon Hato presents to southeast China, we're explaining the difference between a typhoon, a hurricane and a cyclone. After exploring some of the setbacks for a NASA spacecraft, we're taking a seat inside and imagining its potential. And after discussing some of the benefits of plastics, we're sailing to a place that clearly reflects their drawbacks.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More