Hong Kong (CNN) A strong typhoon struck the coast of China on Wednesday, bringing massive winds and flooding to the cities of Macau and Hong Kong.

Three were killed when Typhoon Hato hit Macau, the gaming mecca and former Portuguese colony, according to Eva Van, a spokeswoman for the Macau government.

A 62-year-old man died in a fall; a 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car; and a wall crashed into a 30-year-old man.

The storm made landfall Wednesday morning and caused widespread power outages throughout Macau, according to local media.

"Some places still don't have electricity," Cheryl Lum, communications director for the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Macau, told CNN.

