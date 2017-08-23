Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, August 23

By Sara Afzal, CNN

Updated 5:01 PM ET, Wed August 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Divers seek evidence in Copenhagen, where a woman&#39;s torso was found.
Divers seek evidence in Copenhagen, where a woman's torso was found.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Politics today

-- President Trump called for unity in a speech from Reno, Nevada, after his divisive rally in Phoenix Tuesday night: "It is time to heal wounds that divide us. We are one people with one home, with one great flag."
-- Russia's former ambassador to the United Nations downplayed his contact with members of the Trump campaign and said "it's nonsense" when asked if he recruited members of the Trump team, according to an exclusive CNN report.
    -- In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir "What Happened," Hillary Clinton wrote that her "skin crawled" when Donald Trump stood behind her during a presidential debate.
    Read More
    -- The White House has prepped paperwork for President Trump to pardon controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio.

    Everything else