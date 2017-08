(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Politics today

-- President Trump called for unity in a speech from Reno, Nevada, after his divisive rally in Phoenix Tuesday night: "It is time to heal wounds that divide us . We are one people with one home, with one great flag."

-- Russia's former ambassador to the United Nations downplayed his contact with members of the Trump campaign and said "it's nonsense" when asked if he recruited members of the Trump team, according to an exclusive CNN report.

-- In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir "What Happened," Hillary Clinton wrote that her "skin crawled" when Donald Trump stood behind her during a presidential debate.