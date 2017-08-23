(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Politics today
-- President Trump called for unity in a speech from Reno, Nevada, after his divisive rally in Phoenix Tuesday night: "It is time to heal wounds that divide us. We are one people with one home, with one great flag."
-- Russia's former ambassador to the United Nations downplayed his contact with members of the Trump campaign and said "it's nonsense" when asked if he recruited members of the Trump team, according to an exclusive CNN report.
-- In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir "What Happened," Hillary Clinton wrote that her "skin crawled" when Donald Trump stood behind her during a presidential debate.
-- The White House has prepped paperwork for President Trump to pardon controversial former sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Everything else
-- A headless torso found washed up on an island near Copenhagen matches the DNA of missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, Danish police said.
-- "Big Little Lies" actress Shailene Woodley may run for Congress.
-- Space suits are going to get more sleek -- thanks to Elon Musk.
-- Somebody's going to get lucky: The drawing for the $700 million Powerball jackpot is tonight.
-- #Hashtag10! Twitter's # symbol has been around for 10 years.