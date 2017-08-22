There's one problem with that amazing eclipse video doing the rounds

(CNN) An incredible eclipse video, shot from an airplane, showing the shadow of the moon race across the clouds, was shared hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

Many shared the video Monday with the hashtag #SolarEclipse2017. The only problem: The video was apparently from 2015.

"Wow, someone caught the #SolarEclipse2017 mid flight! Breathtaking," one Twitter user tweeted at 1:52 p.m. ET Monday. The tweet quickly went viral, picking up more than 185,000 retweets and more than 300,000 likes.

"Wow. Thats the way to look at the #SolarEclipse2017," another tweeted, "This is #TheBest I've seen of the #SolarEclipse2017. Just outstanding!" went another tweet.

Earlier Monday, the video had been shared by an obscure Twitter account, Internet Palace, with the status "Flying through a solar eclipse," along with the hashtag #SolarEclipse2017.

