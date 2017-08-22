NYPD sergeants' union calls out 'blue racism' in controversial video

(CNN) A new video posted by a New York Police Department sergeants' union alleging that officers suffer from "blue racism" has stoked controversy online.

The video, posted Sunday to the Sergeants Benevolent Association YouTube page, begins with photos of NYPD officers at work.

"The average person doesn't see those things that make me human," a narrator's voice-over says in the video. "They don't even label me based on being African-American, Latino, Asian, Caucasian and so on. They tend to see an even broader stereotype through an even more racist lens. When they see me, they see blue."

After that, a blue filter comes over the rest of the video. It shows news clips of incidents of violence against police officers, including the July 2016 deaths of Dallas police officers, and other videos of protesters flipping a police car and chanting anti-police sentiments.

The video later incorrectly quotes a famous line from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech: "I have a dream, that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by their color, but by the content of their character."

