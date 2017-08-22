Breaking News

5 things for August 22: Afghanistan, Navy wreck, Barcelona, Baltimore, Secret Service

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 5:56 AM ET, Tue August 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The pillars of Trump's Afghanistan strategy
The pillars of Trump's Afghanistan strategy

    JUST WATCHED

    The pillars of Trump's Afghanistan strategy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The pillars of Trump's Afghanistan strategy 02:08

(CNN)The Eclipse of the Century is over, but we've got memories to last a lifetime. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Afghanistan

America's longest war will go on a little longer, but President Trump, in a prime-time address to the nation, didn't say how much longer that will be. Nor did the President say how many more troops will be sent to Afghanistan, where the US has been fighting for 16 years, sacrificing the lives of thousands of American men and women and spending more than $800 billion. What Trump did say is that the US will "fight to win," focus on beating back the Taliban and other terrorists groups and not engage in nation-building. Trump campaigned on getting the US out of Afghanistan, but now he's taking his generals' advice.
    Ryan: US can&#39;t telegraph Afghanistan plan
    paul ryan end date afghanistan town hall tapper_00005205

      JUST WATCHED

      Ryan: US can't telegraph Afghanistan plan

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Ryan: US can't telegraph Afghanistan plan 01:13

    2. Navy warship collision

    The US Navy is going to hit pause, briefly, as it tries to get to the bottom of a slew of ship collisions that have left sailors dead and missing. The chief of Naval operations is expected to order a one-day safety stand-down across the entire Navy, with units taking turns suspending their work over a couple weeks. 
    Read More
    The order comes after the destroyer USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore. Ten sailors are missing, and divers are searching flooded areas of the ship for them. It's the Navy's second major collision in three months. The USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship in June near Japan, killing seven sailors. The ship's leadership was removed from duty.
    US Navy to order operational pause
    US Navy to order operational pause

      JUST WATCHED

      US Navy to order operational pause

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    US Navy to order operational pause 01:14

    3. Barcelona

    The man suspected of driving the van used in the Barcelona terror attack is dead. Police shot and killed Younes Abouyaaqoub in a town west of Barcelona. He was wearing an explosive belt and armed with knives when he was killed. Police say Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan national, was at the wheel when a van plowed through a crowd in a tourist district, killing 13 people.
    Police: Barcelona attack suspect dead
    Police: Barcelona attack suspect dead

      JUST WATCHED

      Police: Barcelona attack suspect dead

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Police: Barcelona attack suspect dead 01:23

    4. Baltimore police

    Well, here we go again. There's apparently a third body-camera video out that allegedly shows a Baltimore police officer engaged in "questionable activity." The video appears to show an officer re-enacting the seizure of evidence. Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is investigating and says at least 43 criminal cases will be tossed out as a result of the footage. Two other videos out this summer appear to show Baltimore officers planting or manufacturing evidence. That's resulted in more than 100 cases being delayed or dismissed.
    Baltimore cops accused of planting evidence ... again
    Baltimore cops accused of planting evidence ... again

      JUST WATCHED

      Baltimore cops accused of planting evidence ... again

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Baltimore cops accused of planting evidence ... again 02:24

    5. Secret Service

    The Secret Service is having problems paying some of the agents who protect the President and his family. The agency's director told USA Today that more than 1,000 agents have already hit caps for salary and overtime for 2017. Director Randolph "Tex'' Alles told the newspaper part of the problem is that Trump has a large family that travels a lot, but he later seemed to walk that back a bit, telling CNN it's a problem that pre-dates the Trump era. Alles has met with members of Congress to talk about boosting the caps for agents.
    Trump&#39;s travel straining Secret Service budget
    Trump's travel straining Secret Service budget

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump's travel straining Secret Service budget

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump's travel straining Secret Service budget 02:40

    NUMBER OF THE DAY

    $417 million
    That's how much a jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay a California woman who said she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using the company's baby powder. Johnson & Johnson says it will appeal. 

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Swift return?
    Taylor Swift hasn't dropped new music in a couple of years (hard to believe, right?), but a cryptic video snippet may mean T-Swizzle is back.
    Bye-bye, Ben
    If you want to hear Big Ben chime over the next four years, this video will have to do, because the London icon is officially out of commission for repairs.
    London&#39;s Big Ben falls silent
    London's Big Ben falls silent

      JUST WATCHED

      London's Big Ben falls silent

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    London's Big Ben falls silent 00:45
    Flip it and reverse it
    If Missy Elliott's fans get their way, they'll topple a Confederate monument and replace it with a statue of the rapper/dancer.
    Who writes the songs?
    Lennon and McCartney. Ashford and Simpson. Lerner and Loewe. Now add singer Taryn Southern and artificial intelligence to the list of great songwriting duos.

    WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

    Here's what's happening later.
    Rally time
    Another Trump rally is set for tonight. This time it's in Arizona, which just happens to be the home of two of the President's biggest GOP critics, as well as immigration lightning rod ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
    Kasich: Trump must unite country at AZ rally
    Kasich: Trump must unite country at AZ rally

      JUST WATCHED

      Kasich: Trump must unite country at AZ rally

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Kasich: Trump must unite country at AZ rally 02:15

    AND FINALLY ...

    Just doing his part
    The restaurant biz is tough, but a burger bar owner in China is lucky his golden retriever is around to help drum up new business.  (Click to view)