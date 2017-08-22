Bill Cosby gets new lawyers for retrial next spring

Story highlights Attorney who successfully defended Michael Jackson among new lawyers

(CNN) Bill Cosby added a new team of lawyers, including the attorney who successfully defended Michael Jackson, for his upcoming assault retrial set for next spring.

A Pennsylvania judge granted the motion for Cosby's previous defense counsel to withdraw from his team Tuesday. Cosby will now be defended by three new attorneys: Tom Mesereau, Kathleen Bliss and Sam Silver.

Mesereau is best known for his successful defense of Jackson, the famed pop singer, against child molestation charges in 2005.

Cosby's trial on three counts of aggravated indecent assault ended in a mistrial in June as jurors said they were deadlocked and could not come to a unanimous decision.

The case centers on testimony from Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee who accuses Cosby of drugging and assaulting her in January 2004. Cosby's attorneys argued that the sexual contact was consensual.

