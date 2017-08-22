Story highlights Victoria Azarenka will miss the US Open

Azarenka is trying to resolve a legal issues with the father of her son

The US Open starts August 28

(CNN) Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from this month's US Open because of an "ongoing family situation."

Azarenka, a two-time grand slam champion and twice a finalist at Flushing Meadows, released a statement on Thursday saying that she was not allowed to take her son Leo out of California while she and the father of her baby attempted to resolve legal issues.

A Personal Note A post shared by Victoria Azarenka (@vichka35) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

On Monday, the 28-year-old Belarusian confirmed she would not be competing in the final major of the year.

She said: "I am sadly unable to compete in this year's US Open due to my ongoing family situation that I am working through.

"While I will dearly miss being in New York and playing in one of my favorite tournaments, where I have enjoyed some of the best moments in my career, I am already looking forward to being back next year."

