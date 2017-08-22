Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos Dallas running back Alfred Morris is tackled during an NFL preseason game in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, August 19. Hide Caption 1 of 24

Barcelona players -- wearing their city on their jerseys instead of their names -- observe a minute of silence before a Spanish league match against Real Betis on Sunday, August 20. Three days earlier, a van rammed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, killing 13 and injuring more than 100. Hide Caption 2 of 24

A synchronized swimmer from Thailand checks her makeup before competing in the Southeast Asian Games on Sunday, August 20. Hide Caption 3 of 24

Houston defensive end J.J. Watt runs between pyrotechnics before an NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 19. Hide Caption 4 of 24

Sam Mikulak competes on the high bar Thursday, August 17, during the P&G Gymnastics Championships in Anaheim, California. He finished the event in third place. Hide Caption 5 of 24

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia presents NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy with a giant glove during a pregame ceremony on Sunday, August 20. Remy, who is battling lung cancer, has been calling Red Sox games for 30 years. Hide Caption 6 of 24

Rowan Scott, riding Set in Stone, wins a race in Newbury, England, on Friday, August 18. Hide Caption 8 of 24

Ho Sung Lee winds up for a pitch during a Little League World Series game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 20. Hide Caption 9 of 24

Thailand's Pornchai Kaokaew, center, kicks a ball during a sepak takraw match against Indonesia on Friday, August 18. Hide Caption 10 of 24

Adam Blair offloads the ball as he's crushed by members of the St. George llawarra Dragons during a rugby match in Brisbane, Australia, on Friday, August 18. Hide Caption 11 of 24

Makoto Hasebe clutches his leg during a German league match in the city of Freiburg im Breisgau on Sunday, August 20. Hasebe, the captain of Eintracht Frankfurt, played all 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw. Hide Caption 12 of 24

Brazilian soccer star Neymar kicks a ball off the Broken Chair sculpture in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, August 15. The sculpture is a symbol for landmine victims around the world. Hide Caption 13 of 24

Marcos Alonso whips a free kick over a Tottenham wall, scoring the first goal in Chelsea's 2-1 victory in London on Sunday, August 20. He scored the winning goal as well. Hide Caption 14 of 24

Wade Ormsby hits a tee shot in front of a large photo during the Fiji International on Saturday, August 19. Hide Caption 15 of 24

Washington center fielder Michael Taylor makes a catch at the wall during a Major League Baseball game in San Diego on Friday, August 18. Hide Caption 16 of 24

Paula Creamer, left, and Gerina Piller pose with the Solheim Cup trophy after Team USA defeated Europe on Sunday, August 20. Hide Caption 17 of 24

Juventus goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio trains in Vinovo, Italy, on Wednesday, August 16. Hide Caption 18 of 24

Ketel Marte stretches with the Houston Astros' mascot, Orbit, before a game on Thursday, August 17. Hide Caption 19 of 24

Players reach for the ball during an Australian rules football match in Melbourne on Saturday, August 19. Hide Caption 20 of 24

Colette Chan Wan Xuan, a gymnast from Singapore, competes in the floor exercise during the Southeast Asian Games on Monday, August 21. Hide Caption 21 of 24

Tennessee wide receiver Tre McBride dives for a ball but can't make the catch during an NFL preseason game in Nashville on Saturday, August 19. Hide Caption 22 of 24

Shakur Stevenson, right, punches David Paz during their super-featherweight bout in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, August 19. Stevenson won by unanimous decision. Hide Caption 23 of 24