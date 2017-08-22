Breaking News

What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos

Updated 4:52 AM ET, Tue August 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Dallas running back Alfred Morris is tackled during an NFL preseason game in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, August 19.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Dallas running back Alfred Morris is tackled during an NFL preseason game in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, August 19.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
Barcelona players -- wearing their city on their jerseys instead of their names -- observe a minute of silence before a Spanish league match against Real Betis on Sunday, August 20. Three days earlier, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/17/europe/gallery/barcelona-van-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a van rammed into a crowd of people&lt;/a&gt; in Barcelona, killing 13 and injuring more than 100.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Barcelona players -- wearing their city on their jerseys instead of their names -- observe a minute of silence before a Spanish league match against Real Betis on Sunday, August 20. Three days earlier, a van rammed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, killing 13 and injuring more than 100.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
A synchronized swimmer from Thailand checks her makeup before competing in the Southeast Asian Games on Sunday, August 20.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
A synchronized swimmer from Thailand checks her makeup before competing in the Southeast Asian Games on Sunday, August 20.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
Houston defensive end J.J. Watt runs between pyrotechnics before an NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 19.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Houston defensive end J.J. Watt runs between pyrotechnics before an NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 19.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
Sam Mikulak competes on the high bar Thursday, August 17, during the P&amp;amp;G Gymnastics Championships in Anaheim, California. He finished the event in third place.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Sam Mikulak competes on the high bar Thursday, August 17, during the P&G Gymnastics Championships in Anaheim, California. He finished the event in third place.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia presents NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy with a giant glove during a pregame ceremony on Sunday, August 20. Remy, &lt;a href=&quot;http://nesn.com/2017/08/jerry-remy-eyeing-opening-day-2018-return-to-broadcasting-booth/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who is battling lung cancer,&lt;/a&gt; has been calling Red Sox games for 30 years.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia presents NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy with a giant glove during a pregame ceremony on Sunday, August 20. Remy, who is battling lung cancer, has been calling Red Sox games for 30 years.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
Seattle center Justin Britt puts his hand on Michael Bennett&#39;s shoulder as Bennett protests during the national anthem on Friday, August 18. Bennett recently &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/20363083/michael-bennett-seattle-seahawks-says-involvement-white-players-help-anthem-protests&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told ESPN&lt;/a&gt; that he thought white players getting involved in anthem protests &quot;would change the whole conversation&quot; regarding racism and social inequality, and Britt was one of several white players &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.latimes.com/sports/nfl/la-sp-nfl-preseason-anthem-20170821-story.htmlhttp://bleacherreport.com/articles/2728333-justin-britt-stands-next-to-michael-bennett-during-national-anthem-protest&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;who showed solidarity&lt;/a&gt; with their black teammates during anthems this past week. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/16/sport/seahawks-michael-bennett-not-standing-for-national-anthem/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more: Bennett tells CNN why he can&#39;t stand for the anthem&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Seattle center Justin Britt puts his hand on Michael Bennett's shoulder as Bennett protests during the national anthem on Friday, August 18. Bennett recently told ESPN that he thought white players getting involved in anthem protests "would change the whole conversation" regarding racism and social inequality, and Britt was one of several white players who showed solidarity with their black teammates during anthems this past week. Read more: Bennett tells CNN why he can't stand for the anthem
Hide Caption
7 of 24
Rowan Scott, riding Set in Stone, wins a race in Newbury, England, on Friday, August 18.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Rowan Scott, riding Set in Stone, wins a race in Newbury, England, on Friday, August 18.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
Ho Sung Lee winds up for a pitch during a Little League World Series game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 20.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Ho Sung Lee winds up for a pitch during a Little League World Series game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 20.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
Thailand&#39;s Pornchai Kaokaew, center, kicks a ball during a sepak takraw match against Indonesia on Friday, August 18.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Thailand's Pornchai Kaokaew, center, kicks a ball during a sepak takraw match against Indonesia on Friday, August 18.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
Adam Blair offloads the ball as he&#39;s crushed by members of the St. George llawarra Dragons during a rugby match in Brisbane, Australia, on Friday, August 18.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Adam Blair offloads the ball as he's crushed by members of the St. George llawarra Dragons during a rugby match in Brisbane, Australia, on Friday, August 18.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
Makoto Hasebe clutches his leg during a German league match in the city of Freiburg im Breisgau on Sunday, August 20. Hasebe, the captain of Eintracht Frankfurt, played all 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Makoto Hasebe clutches his leg during a German league match in the city of Freiburg im Breisgau on Sunday, August 20. Hasebe, the captain of Eintracht Frankfurt, played all 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
Brazilian soccer star Neymar kicks a ball off the Broken Chair sculpture in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, August 15. The sculpture is a symbol for landmine victims around the world.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Brazilian soccer star Neymar kicks a ball off the Broken Chair sculpture in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, August 15. The sculpture is a symbol for landmine victims around the world.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
Marcos Alonso whips a free kick over a Tottenham wall, scoring the first goal in Chelsea&#39;s 2-1 victory in London on Sunday, August 20. He scored the winning goal as well.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Marcos Alonso whips a free kick over a Tottenham wall, scoring the first goal in Chelsea's 2-1 victory in London on Sunday, August 20. He scored the winning goal as well.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
Wade Ormsby hits a tee shot in front of a large photo during the Fiji International on Saturday, August 19.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Wade Ormsby hits a tee shot in front of a large photo during the Fiji International on Saturday, August 19.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
Washington center fielder Michael Taylor makes a catch at the wall during a Major League Baseball game in San Diego on Friday, August 18.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Washington center fielder Michael Taylor makes a catch at the wall during a Major League Baseball game in San Diego on Friday, August 18.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
Paula Creamer, left, and Gerina Piller pose with the Solheim Cup trophy after Team USA defeated Europe on Sunday, August 20.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Paula Creamer, left, and Gerina Piller pose with the Solheim Cup trophy after Team USA defeated Europe on Sunday, August 20.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
Juventus goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio trains in Vinovo, Italy, on Wednesday, August 16.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Juventus goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio trains in Vinovo, Italy, on Wednesday, August 16.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
Ketel Marte stretches with the Houston Astros&#39; mascot, Orbit, before a game on Thursday, August 17.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Ketel Marte stretches with the Houston Astros' mascot, Orbit, before a game on Thursday, August 17.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
Players reach for the ball during an Australian rules football match in Melbourne on Saturday, August 19.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Players reach for the ball during an Australian rules football match in Melbourne on Saturday, August 19.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
Colette Chan Wan Xuan, a gymnast from Singapore, competes in the floor exercise during the Southeast Asian Games on Monday, August 21.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Colette Chan Wan Xuan, a gymnast from Singapore, competes in the floor exercise during the Southeast Asian Games on Monday, August 21.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
Tennessee wide receiver Tre McBride dives for a ball but can&#39;t make the catch during an NFL preseason game in Nashville on Saturday, August 19.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Tennessee wide receiver Tre McBride dives for a ball but can't make the catch during an NFL preseason game in Nashville on Saturday, August 19.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
Shakur Stevenson, right, punches David Paz during their super-featherweight bout in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, August 19. Stevenson won by unanimous decision.
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Shakur Stevenson, right, punches David Paz during their super-featherweight bout in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, August 19. Stevenson won by unanimous decision.
Hide Caption
23 of 24
A triathlete swims in Svolvar, Norway, during an Arctic Triple event on Saturday, August 19. The Lofoten Triathlon Extreme started with a swim of about 2.5 miles, and it was followed by a bike ride of nearly 122 miles and a run of 28 miles. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/15/world/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0815/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 28 amazing sports photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
A triathlete swims in Svolvar, Norway, during an Arctic Triple event on Saturday, August 19. The Lofoten Triathlon Extreme started with a swim of about 2.5 miles, and it was followed by a bike ride of nearly 122 miles and a run of 28 miles. See 28 amazing sports photos from last week
Hide Caption
24 of 24
01 what a shot 082202 what a shot 082203 what a shot 0822 RESTRICTED04 what a shot 082205 what a shot 082206 what a shot 0822 RESTRICTED07 what a shot 082208 what a shot 082209 what a shot 082210 what a shot 082211 what a shot 082212 what a shot 082213 what a shot 082214 what a shot 082215 what a shot 082216 what a shot 082217 what a shot 082218 what a shot 082219 what a shot 082220 what a shot 082221 what a shot 0822 RESTRICTED22 what a shot 082223 what a shot 082224 what a shot 0822 RESTRICTED
Take a look at 24 amazing sports photos from August 15 through August 21.