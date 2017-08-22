What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
Dallas running back Alfred Morris is tackled during an NFL preseason game in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, August 19.
A synchronized swimmer from Thailand checks her makeup before competing in the Southeast Asian Games on Sunday, August 20.
Houston defensive end J.J. Watt runs between pyrotechnics before an NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 19.
Sam Mikulak competes on the high bar Thursday, August 17, during the P&G Gymnastics Championships in Anaheim, California. He finished the event in third place.
Rowan Scott, riding Set in Stone, wins a race in Newbury, England, on Friday, August 18.
Ho Sung Lee winds up for a pitch during a Little League World Series game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, August 20.
Thailand's Pornchai Kaokaew, center, kicks a ball during a sepak takraw match against Indonesia on Friday, August 18.
Adam Blair offloads the ball as he's crushed by members of the St. George llawarra Dragons during a rugby match in Brisbane, Australia, on Friday, August 18.
Makoto Hasebe clutches his leg during a German league match in the city of Freiburg im Breisgau on Sunday, August 20. Hasebe, the captain of Eintracht Frankfurt, played all 90 minutes of a 0-0 draw.
Brazilian soccer star Neymar kicks a ball off the Broken Chair sculpture in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, August 15. The sculpture is a symbol for landmine victims around the world.
Marcos Alonso whips a free kick over a Tottenham wall, scoring the first goal in Chelsea's 2-1 victory in London on Sunday, August 20. He scored the winning goal as well.
Wade Ormsby hits a tee shot in front of a large photo during the Fiji International on Saturday, August 19.
Washington center fielder Michael Taylor makes a catch at the wall during a Major League Baseball game in San Diego on Friday, August 18.
Paula Creamer, left, and Gerina Piller pose with the Solheim Cup trophy after Team USA defeated Europe on Sunday, August 20.
Juventus goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio trains in Vinovo, Italy, on Wednesday, August 16.
Ketel Marte stretches with the Houston Astros' mascot, Orbit, before a game on Thursday, August 17.
Players reach for the ball during an Australian rules football match in Melbourne on Saturday, August 19.
Colette Chan Wan Xuan, a gymnast from Singapore, competes in the floor exercise during the Southeast Asian Games on Monday, August 21.
Tennessee wide receiver Tre McBride dives for a ball but can't make the catch during an NFL preseason game in Nashville on Saturday, August 19.
Shakur Stevenson, right, punches David Paz during their super-featherweight bout in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, August 19. Stevenson won by unanimous decision.
