Story highlights A dozen Cleveland Browns players took a knee Monday during the national anthem

Other teammates joined nearby in support

(CNN) Colin Kaepernick still is without an NFL team, but that hasn't discouraged players for following his controversial lead and opting not to stand during the national anthem.

Twelve members of the Cleveland Browns took a knee Monday night and shared a moment of prayer before their home preseason game against the New York Giants. Other teammates huddled around the group in support.

It was the largest group of NFL players not to stand during the national anthem since Kaepernick started his protest a year ago, saying he didn't want to "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color." Kaepernick is biracial.

"There's a lot of social and racial injustices going on in the world right now," said Browns safety Jabrill Peppers, one of the players who knelt. "We were just praying for everyone. Everyone thinks that when you reach a certain level, a certain status in life, certain things you're unaffected by, but that's not the truth. We're all human at the end of the day, and we just have to come together at times like these. It was just us being together, a bunch of teammates praying for the world."

'Time for me to join my brothers'

