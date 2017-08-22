7 things Donald Trump shouldn't talk about in Arizona tonight (but probably will)

(CNN) Less than 24 hours after delivering a call for national unity, President Donald Trump is headed to Arizona for a campaign rally Tuesday night .

It's a reality that has caused the Republican party -- and, really, the entire political world -- to suffer from a permanent case of whiplash.

1. Charlottesville

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press about protests in Charlottesville after his statement on the infrastructure discussion in the lobby at Trump Tower in New York on August 15, 2017.

After nine days of getting it wrong, Trump, finally, managed to express the right sentiment Monday night about the racially motivated violence in Virginia. "When one part of America hurts, we all hurt," he said . "And when one citizen suffers an injustice, we all suffer together." While he made no explicit mention of Charlottesville in that speech, it was clear that his goal was to put his controversial comments behind him.

To re-litigate Charlottesville in any way -- including using it as an example of how the "very fake" media misconstrued what he said (we didn't) -- would be a huge mistake, effectively reopening a political debate that Trump has zero chance of winning. (As evidenced by the strongly negative views of how he has handled it thus far in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll .)

For those who say Trump wouldn't do that, consider that less than 24 hours after delivering a well-received statement on Charlottesville last Monday, Trump held a disastrous press conference at Trump Tower in which he asserted he was right about everything all along.

2. The Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: A group of Cleveland Browns players kneel in a circle in protest during the national anthem prior to a preseason game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Prior to their preseason game against the New York Giants on Monday night, a large number of Browns players kneeled during the national anthem . It was the largest group yet to do so and included the first white player to participate.

That silent protest is a continuation of what then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began last season when he kneeled during the national anthem during a preseason game -- and, in so doing, sparked a massive national controversy about race and patriotism.

At a campaign rally in Kentucky (sound familiar?) in March, Trump attributed the fact that Kaepernick had not yet been signed by an NFL team to a fear of his wrath.

"It was reported that NFL owners don't want to pick him up because they don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump," Trump said . "Do you believe that? I just saw that. I just saw that."

Given Trump's both-sides-do-it response to the violence caused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, a riff on the Browns -- or Kaepernick -- would be, um, inadvisable.

3. Louise Linton

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 16: Louise Linton attends GREY GOOSE Le Martini et Vous evening at Devils Advocate on July 16, 2014 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Martin Grimes/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

Trump -- ever loyal to those who are loyal to him -- might be tempted to defend Linton. "She's a great lady -- and elegant too!," or something like that.

Bad idea. No one likes the guy defending the rich and entitled from the average Joe (or Jane).

4. John McCain and Jeff Flake

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) (L) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) (R) speak to members of the media during a news conference November 4, 2015 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

There's no question that a few ad hominem attacks against Flake and/or McCain would be well received by the assembled masses there to hear Trump speak tonight. But, he needs to understand that simply giving people what they want for a cheap applause high can badly undermine his efforts to unify his party behind things like tax reform, the budget and the debt ceiling. Attacking Flake and McCain in their home state would be Trump cutting off his nose despite his face. Which, if past is prologue, means he's uniquely capable of doing.

5. The eclipse photos

US President Donald Trump looks up at the partial solar eclipse from the balcony of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Look. We all know that Trump broke the one cardinal rule of eclipses : NEVER look into the sky without protective glasses on. It's fine. It happened. Now it's over. And lots (and lots) of people didn't see it at all!

By not mentioning Eclipse-gate, Trump can keep it that way. But, it may be hard for him to resist using the episode as yet more evidence of the media's terrible and horrible biases against him.

"They said I looked into the sun without the glasses on!," you can imagine Trump saying. "And I didn't."

Spoiler alert: He did.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 21: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump looks up toward the Solar Eclipse while standing with his wife first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, on the Truman Balcony at the White House on August 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Millions of people have flocked to areas of the U.S. that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

6. Steve Bannon

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 23: White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (L) arrive on stage for a conversation during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. Hosted by the American Conservative Union, CPAC is an annual gathering of right wing politicians, commentators and their supporters. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump arrives in Arizona to a series of negative headlines for his speech Monday night via Breitbart, the conservative website that his former chief strategist Steve Bannon -- fired last Friday -- runs.

Trump cares deeply about his media coverage and watches Breitbart along with the Daily Caller and the Drudge Report very, very closely. And he won't be happy -- at all -- about his former aide taking pot shots at him.

But, there's zero to be gained by going after Bannon. Conservative media -- led by Breitbart -- have been an incredible ally for Trump, and will be again. Why alienate them over one day of bad headlines?

Plus, talking about staffing and process is the surest way to lose a crowd. "Did you see what a guy who used to work for me said?," is not exactly the world's greatest applause line.

7. The electoral map

As you may have heard, Trump won the electoral college when no one said he could. They said it was impossible to do. But he did it. And, yes, he won Arizona -- by 3.5 points -- in 2016.

As you may have also heard, the 2016 election was 287 days ago. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States 214 days ago.

Spending any time at all about how he won a historic victory makes it look like Trump is still living off past glories. Which believe me -- a guy who once scored 30 points in a 6th grade basketball game -- is not a good look.