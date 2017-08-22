Breaking News

Mulvaney ribs Gowdy about his hair on Twitter; Gowdy pokes back

By Sophie Tatum, CNN

Updated 8:22 PM ET, Tue August 22, 2017

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, celebrated his 53rd birthday Tuesday.
  • Mick Mulvaney and Trey Gowdy both served in the US House from South Carolina
  • The Office of Management and Budget director ribbed Gowdy on his hair

Washington (CNN)Twitter got a taste of some playful barbs between two notable South Carolinians on Tuesday -- Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

It all started when Mulvaney went to wish Gowdy happy birthday, and his tweet included a series of images that showed the South Carolina lawmaker styling various hair styles.
"What do you get for someone on his 60th birthday? A razor and a comb. Happy birthday, @TGowdySC," the tweet from Mulvaney reads.
    A few hours passed, before Gowdy returned the gesture.
    "I'm just a couple of haircuts away from equaling the number of staff departures by your WH colleagues. I get it. You are hard to work with," Gowdy tweeted back.
    "If I could defund your haircuts, I would," Mulvaney shot back.
    Mulvaney and Gowdy are both Republicans who served as US representatives from South Carolina together -- so their exchange is assumingly good-natured and friendly.
    And although it is Gowdy's birthday, he is not actually 60-years-old like Mulvaney claimed -- he turned 53 on Tuesday.