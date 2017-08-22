Story highlights Mick Mulvaney and Trey Gowdy both served in the US House from South Carolina

The Office of Management and Budget director ribbed Gowdy on his hair

Washington (CNN) Twitter got a taste of some playful barbs between two notable South Carolinians on Tuesday -- Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

It all started when Mulvaney went to wish Gowdy happy birthday, and his tweet included a series of images that showed the South Carolina lawmaker styling various hair styles.

"What do you get for someone on his 60th birthday? A razor and a comb. Happy birthday, @TGowdySC," the tweet from Mulvaney reads.

What do you get for someone on his 60th birthday? A razor and a comb.

Happy birthday, @TGowdySC. pic.twitter.com/ZNWaPHZl7c — Mick Mulvaney (@MickMulvaneyOMB) August 22, 2017

A few hours passed, before Gowdy returned the gesture.

"I'm just a couple of haircuts away from equaling the number of staff departures by your WH colleagues. I get it. You are hard to work with," Gowdy tweeted back.

