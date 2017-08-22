Story highlights The top US diplomat applauds North Korea's recent "restraint"

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signaled that the US is open to dialogue with North Korea, a day after the regime in Pyongyang once again issued bristling threats against Washington.

Tillerson broke off during remarks to reporters about the administration's strategy in Afghanistan to make an observation about the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"I think it is worth noting, we have had no missile launches or provocative acts on the part of, or provocative actions, on the part of North Korea since the UN Security Council resolution " sanctioning Pyongyang on August 5, Tillerson said Tuesday at the State Department.

"I am pleased to see that the regime in Pyongyang has demonstrated restraint," Tillerson said. "We hope this is the signal we have been looking for, that they are ready to restrain provocative acts. And perhaps we are seeing a pathway in the near future to having some dialogue."

Tillerson made the comments a day after the US began annual military exercises with South Korea which often rile the DPRK. He also spoke just hours after the Treasury Department announced new sanctions against Russian and Chinese firms that do business with North Korea, enabling it to fund its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

