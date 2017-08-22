Ryan describes 'emotional' phone call with Scalise

Washington (CNN) A conference call between House Majority Whip Steve Scalise -- recovering from a June shooting -- and House Republicans on Monday was "very emotional," House Speaker Paul Ryan says.

"It was really, very emotional for us," Ryan said at a CNN town hall in Racine, Wisconsin, on Monday night.

A gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice in June, striking several people, including Scalise (R-Louisiana).

Scalise is expected to walk again and is in a rehabilitation hospital, Ryan said.

"He's got a long road ahead of him, but he's going to be OK," Ryan said.

