Protesters have gathered across the street from the convention center

Phoenix (CNN) Thousands from across Arizona flocked to Downtown Phoenix to protest President Donald Trump's rally on Tuesday evening, carrying protest essentials -- signs, megaphones and water bottles to stay hydrated in the 107-degree weather.

The protests come more than a week after demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, where clashes between white supremacists and counter-protestors turned violent and resulted in one death. Trump drew widespread condemnation for his response to the clashes, in which he blamed "both sides" for the violence.

"Trump saying people on both sides are to blame was the last straw," Eva Spivey, 25, of Avondale, Arizona, told CNN. "Racism is a one-sided thing."

While there were some tense back-and-forth moments between protest groups and Trump supporters, a handful of cops acted as a physical barrier.

On the Phoenix Convention Center side of Monroe Street, Trump rally attendees were being ushered into the venue in lines . On the other side of the street, anti-Trump protesters had put up an inflatable Trump -- in a white robe with a Nazi symbol -- as well as a giant sign that read "white supremacy will not be pardoned."

