Story highlights Congress is on recess until next month, when there is an ambitious GOP agenda

The rift seems tied to a phone call following a sanctions bill that passed Congress

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have not spoken in nearly two weeks, since a phone call between the two men went awry and left the two men screaming at each other.

Sources with knowledge of the August 9 call said the exchange quickly devolved into a shouting match as an irate Trump expressed his frustrations about the congressional investigation into Russian interference with the US election last year and fumed about a Russia sanctions bill Congress passed that would tie Trump's hands on the matter.

A White House official also told CNN earlier this month that Trump and McConnell had an animated conversation about health care after McConnell said Trump had " excessive expectations " about quick passage of an Obamacare repeal.

The New York Times first reported on Tuesday that Trump and McConnell have not spoken since that call and that the relationship has sunk to a new low.

The rift comes as Trump and the Republican majorities in Congress prepare to tackle tax reform, government funding negotiations and a deadline to raise the debt ceiling, or risk wreaking economic turmoil.

Read More