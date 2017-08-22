Treasury secretary's wife faces criticism for Instagram post, reply

Story highlights Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin's wife posted an image on Instagram

The post has been deleted

(CNN) Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton is facing a backlash for an Instagram post -- later deleted -- that touted the couple's wealth.

The post began with a glamorous photo of Linton stepping off an official government plane on a trip to Kentucky with her husband, who was there to discuss tax reform with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and visit Fort Knox.

Dressed in all white and carrying a handbag and silk scarf, the Scottish-born actress and producer tagged a series of luxury designers, including Hermes, Roland Mouret, Tom Ford and Valentino.

"Great #daytrip to #Kentucky! #nicest #people #beautiful #countryside #usa," she wrote.

Instagram user Jenni Miller, a mother of three from Oregon, took issue with the post, commenting, "Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable"

Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin's wife Louise Linton has deleted this Instagram, which contained tagged designers and some interesting comments pic.twitter.com/MvPhPJtRze — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) August 22, 2017

