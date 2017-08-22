The long and incredibly controversial career of 'America's Toughest Sheriff' Joe Arpaio

(CNN) The big rumor -- emphasis on the word "rumor" -- ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to Phoenix for a campaign rally tonight is that he might issue a pardon for Joe Arpaio, the controversial former sheriff of Maricopa County.

The "will he/won't he" speculation will run all day -- right up until Trump takes the stage in Phoenix around 10 p.m. eastern tonight. So, it's worth asking: How did we get here with Joe Arpaio?

Arpaio first came to national prominence in the early 1990s when, as newly elected sheriff of Maricopa County, he pushed the construction of Tent City -- an open-air jail he viewed as not only a solution to prison overcrowding but also a way to burnish his tough-on-crime persona.