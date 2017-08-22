Ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he hasn't been invited to Trump rally

Story highlights Trump rally in Phoenix stirs speculation he may pardon ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt for disregarding order on racial profiling

(CNN) Joe Arpaio, the former Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff found guilty last month of criminal contempt for disregarding a court order in a racial profiling case, said he won't be attending President Donald Trump's rally Tuesday in Phoenix.

Not because he doesn't want to go.

"I haven't been invited," Arpaio told CNN, adding that he would go if he were invited.

Last week, the President appeared to hint that he may pardon Arpaio -- an early Trump supporter and a lightning rod for more than a decade in the immigration battle. Trump retweeted a story from Fox News last week that reported he was "seriously considering" pardoning the convicted former sheriff.

Groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union criticized talk of a potential pardon, saying the President would be undoing a conviction secured by career attorneys at the Justice Department.

