Jared Kushner heads to the Middle East

Washington (CNN) White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell and envoy Jason Greenblatt left Sunday for a Middle East tour that will take them from Gulf states to Israel and the Palestinian territories, a White House official confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.

The trio, which is looking to make inroads on a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict , will arrive in Israel on Wednesday night. They will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday, the official said.

CNN previously reported that the three officials planned to make a trip to the Middle East this month. Politico first reported the date of the trip.

Trump has asked some of his most trusted advisers to spearhead efforts toward achieving a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians -- an issue the White House has repeatedly said is a top priority for the President.

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, has worked closely with assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt on the issue but tensions have escalated in recent months despite attempted negotiations.