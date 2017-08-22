The second part of this panel discussion is due to air Wednesday morning on CNN's "New Day."

(CNN) An animated discussion lit up the screens of early-morning CNN viewers Tuesday when a panel of Donald Trump voters convened to praise the President's strategy in Afghanistan and -- affectionately -- call him a "troll."

Here are the five best quotes from the panel discussion with "New Day" anchor Alisyn Camerota:

1) "This is what he said he was going to do."

That's what Bobby Viera said about the President's plan to deploy more troops to Afghanistan, which Trump announced in a prime-time address Monday.

Only, that's exactly the opposite of what Trump has said the nation should do, Camerota pointed out, showing tweets from then-citizen Trump in 2013 saying it was time for the United States to get out of Afghanistan.

