Story highlights On Monday night, Trump announced his plan for the US in Afghanistan

Prior to Trump's announcement, an unconventional approach Prince proposed had been floated

Washington (CNN) Erik Prince, founder of the controversial military contracting firm Blackwater, doesn't think President Donald Trump's conventional Afghanistan strategy of "more troops and more money" will be enough.

In fact, Prince predicted that in three to six months, the US will have to reevaluate its new plan for the US' longest war.

"I think in six months, even three months, the President is going to see the conventional approach that's already been tried and failed for 16 years -- there's got to be some other things considered," the former Navy SEAL said Tuesday on CNN's "Newsroom."

On Monday night, Trump announced his plan for the US in Afghanistan and South Asia, which includes shifting to a conditional-based approach and an increased number of troops.

The US currently has about 8,400 troops in Afghanistan . Trump is the third President to hold office while the US has been involved in Afghanistan -- a war that has now lasted more than 16 years.

