Washington (CNN) The Trump administration's recent decision against banning a widely used pesticide that may be linked to health concerns came as the Environmental Protection Agency promised a "new day" to the agriculture industry, and a "reset" between business and its government regulator.

As the EPA neared a decision on the pesticide, chlorpyrifos, top agency officials met with a farming industry group, according to newly released internal documents.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt "stressed that this is a new day, a new future, for a common sense approach to environmental protection," according to notes from the meeting circulated among his staff.

Another Trump administration appointee, Don Benton, said at the meeting the administration was building "new relationships" with the industry, including "a relationship based on partnerships not on regulations and enforcement."

The documents, obtained and first reported by The New York Times using the Freedom of Information Act, provide an inside look at how the regulatory agency considered a petition to ban the chemical from agricultural uses. In 2000, due to health concerns, the EPA had banned chlorpyrifos from residential uses, but allowed big farms to continue to use the pesticide.

