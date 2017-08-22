DOJ modifies request for info on Trump opponents

Story highlights The website provider fought back after a request for a broad warrant

The Justice Department modified its request in a filing Tuesday

Washington (CNN) Federal prosecutors have modified their request for a website host to turn over records related to a Trump protest site "in light of factual revelations," according to a new court filing Tuesday.

Specifically, prosecutors say they have "no interest in records relating to the 1.3 million IP addresses that are mentioned in DreamHost's numerous press releases."

However, the court filing indicates that the Department of Justice still is seeking access to DreamHost's records to identify evidence of crimes.

The new request remains broad, yet reflects a specific time frame for the search -- July 2016 to January 2017 -- and identifies the types of records the government can "seize." Additionally, the Justice Department says it is interested in reviewing the records of subscribers to the site, not simply individuals who clicked on it.

Last week, DreamHost said in a blog post prosecutors were seeking "all records" related to "disruptj20.org," which organized Trump protests in January -- including 1.3 million IP addresses of visitors to the website. DreamHost, which hosts disruptj20.org, claimed this would be a "clear abuse" of government authority and raised free speech concerns.

