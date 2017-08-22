Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will not declare a decision on whether to pardon former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

"I can tell you that there will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any time today," Sanders said.

CNN reported Monday the Justice Department had not been consulted about a potential pardon of Arpaio. The Justice Department is generally consulted about pardoning decisions, although there is no requirement for the President to do so before granting a pardon.

Arpaio made a name for himself as the so-called "toughest sheriff" in the country for his approach to undocumented immigration. He has faced accusations of racial profiling and other civil liberty violations.

He became well known for his treatment of those he held in an outdoor jail or "Tent City," where he made people wear pink underwear and work in chain gangs.