Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump

Washington (CNN) Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter in defense of a fellow first child, Barron Trump, after an article criticized the President's youngest son's casual fashion choices.

"The youngest Trump doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public," entertainment reporter Ford Springer wrote in the Daily Caller.

The story prompted widespread rebukes from both sides of the political aisle and the media, including a sharp statement from Clinton, who knows firsthand the spotlight of a White House childhood.

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

"It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves," she wrote, linking to the article.

When his father assumed office in January, then-10-year-old Barron Trump joined Clinton in the exclusive ranks of first children, a club rife with undue scrutiny for the children of Presidents. Notoriously private first lady Melania Trump and the President have largely shielded their son, now 11, from the spotlight, and refrain from commenting on private family matters. The first lady stayed in Trump Tower in New York City last spring, moving to Washington after her son completed the school year. He is due to start at his new school early next month.

