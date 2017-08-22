The burden your veterinarian is carrying

Story highlights Tracy Stokol: Upon graduating, many vets face enormous amounts of educational debt

Shift in gender makeup of vet students indicates burden will likely increase, she says

Tracy Stokol is a veterinarian and professor at Cornell University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) That cute puppy! That fluffy kitten! Your adorable companion gives you devotion, loyalty and endless fodder for your social media feeds. It can also, however, give you major sticker shock when you receive the vet bill.

Even basic tests and checkups can leave you grumbling about the debt that little Fido or Felix owes you. But as you wonder how your little friend can be so expensive, you probably don't consider the heavy cloud of debt that hangs over your vet.

Tracy Stokol

Imagine starting your working life with a debt of about $150,000 -- equivalent to the mortgage on a decent-size house. This is the situation facing most vet school graduates across the United States today, with future students expected to take on even more debt. Educational debt is common among many industries and has become a major political issue in the last few years. But vet debt is a special case.

Let's start with its sheer magnitude. The level of debt accrued from medical and health science degrees is higher than that of any other graduate degrees due to the high costs of teaching these intensive professions. For vets, the debt burden is compounded by one of the lowest starting salaries among medical professionals. Salaries are even lower for those who have finished four years of veterinary school in addition to their bachelor's degrees but are continuing their training to pursue a doctorate or specialize in a field -- orthopedic surgery, for example.

In 2013, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that veterinarians had the highest debt-to-income ratio of all medical-based professions. And with these debt levels ever increasing, the reality facing many new vet school graduates, barring a substantial financial windfall, is decades of debt repayment. Want a mortgage? Want a car? Think again.