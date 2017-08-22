Three steps we can take to prevent car attacks

Story highlights James Gagliano: Law enforcement must adapt to changing terrorist tactics, including vehicular attacks

Restricting vehicular access and sharing intelligence across more Western countries are good first steps, writes Gagliano

James A. Gagliano is a CNN law enforcement analyst and a retired FBI supervisory special agent. He also serves as an adjunct assistant professor at St. John's University in Queens, New York. Follow him on Twitter @JamesAGagliano. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) "Just as water retains no constant shape, so in warfare there are no constant conditions," Chinese military strategist and philosopher Sun Tzu is alleged to have said in the fifth century. His words still resonate some 16 centuries later, as our leaders struggle to adapt to the newest terrorist tactics.

In the last two weeks alone, there have been two vehicular attacks: one in Charlottesville, Virginia, allegedly by a young neo-Nazi, and another in Barcelona, Spain, carried out by likely ISIS aspirants.

James Gagliano

According to New America, 14 such attacks have occurred in the last three years, resulting in 129 dead . Since the depravity of the July 2016 cargo van attack in Nice, France, which resulted in 86 dead , the frequency of these attacks has increased exponentially.

Modern terrorists, whether white nationalists or radical Islamists, have adapted. And thus, those of us who have been charged with interdicting and mitigating their murderous pursuits must adapt as well. We have heard the old adage --- In law enforcement, we must get it right every time. For the terrorists, they must be right but once.

So, what exactly should law enforcement be focused on?