Police remove barricades and tents outside government headquarters in Hong Kong on Thursday, December 11, 2014. The main site of pro-democracy protests for the past two months was broken down piece by piece, and police dragged out the last remaining demonstrators one by one.

Workers clear barricades on December 11. Protesters wanted to pressure the government to allow open elections for Hong Kong's chief executive in 2017.

Authorities dismantle a barricade December 11 at the main protest site.

A police officer removes a protest banner from a bridge December 11.

A worker cleans the street after Hong Kong police dismantled the main protest camp December 11.

Protesters attend a sit-in rally as police officers break down the campsite.

Police officers take away a protester December 11.

A protester is carried away by police officers on December 11.

A crowd listens to a speaker at the main Hong Kong protest site in Admiralty on Tuesday, December 9.

Few pro-democracy activists tents remain on the road outside Hong Kong's Government Complex on December 9.

Hong Kong teenage protest leader Joshua Wong ended his hunger strike after about five days on Saturday, December 6, on the advice of his doctor.

The three co-founders of the Occupy Central movement -- from left, Benny Tai Yiu-ting, Chan Kin-man, and the Rev. Chu Yiu-ming -- surrender to authorities in Hong Kong on Wednesday, December 3.

Student protest leader Joshua Wong carries his belongings toward a tent at the main protest site in Hong Kong's Admiralty district on Tuesday, December 2. Wong and two other student demonstrators have begun a hunger strike to demand discussions with Hong Kong's leaders over political reform for the city.

Pro-democracy protesters gather outside the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong on Monday, December 1.

Police arrest a protester outside government headquarters in Hong Kong on December 1.

A police officer clears umbrellas from the Lung Wo road tunnel after clashes between protesters and police on December 1.

Pro-democracy protesters face police forces after clashes in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong on Sunday, November 30.

A protester reacts after being hit by pepper spray on November 30.

Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters face off with Hong Kong police on November 30.

Pro-democracy protesters collide with police officers on the main road outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on November 30.

Police prepare to face protesters on Lung Wo Road outside Hong Kong's Government complex on November 30.

Pro-democracy protesters push police back as they advance on Lung Wo Road outside Hong Kong's Government complex on November 30.

Policemen keep vigil as pro-democracy demonstrators gather on street parallel to where a protest site was cleared in the Mongkok district of Hong Kong on Friday, November 28.

Protesters cry as police officers try to stop them from blocking the road in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong on Wednesday, November 26.

Police clash with protesters as they try to clear a major protest site on Tuesday, November 25.

A protester is carried away by police officers on November 25. Hong Kong's high court authorized police to arrest protesters who obstruct clearance of the area.

Police try to arrest a protester on November 25.

A demonstrator is sprayed with pepper spray by the police after refusing to leave the protest site on November 25.

Protesters break a glass door of the Legislative Council on Wednesday, November 19.

Protesters stand off with police officers outside the Legislative Council building after clashes on November 19.

Security staff members remove a barricade outside the CITIC tower near a protest site in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong on Tuesday, November 18.

There were no signs of resistance from protesters, some of whom helped bailiffs, police and CITIC representatives move barricades away on November 18.

The Admiralty protest site is shown on the road outside the Hong Kong Government complex on Monday, November 17.

Student leaders attempted to fly to Beijing to deliver a message to the Chinese government on Saturday, November 15. They were denied boarding after being informed that their entry permits were invalid.

A businessman walks to work past protester-placed barricades that blocked a road at the Admiralty protest site on Thursday, November 13.

People open umbrellas at the main protest site in Hong Kong on Tuesday, October 28. The umbrella has become the defining image of the protest movement, used to shield protesters from tear gas and the elements.

Riot police stand guard near a barricade in a protester-occupied area on Wednesday, October 22.

Pro-democracy protesters at an occupied area outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong watch a live broadcast of talks between Hong Kong government officials and protesters on Tuesday, October 21.

Police and protesters face each other across a barricade as tensions continue in Hong Kong on Monday, October 20.

Riot police advance on a pro-democracy protest encampment early Sunday, October 19.

A woman reads on a road barricaded by pro-democracy protesters on October 19.

Police officers yell at pro-democracy protesters as they push forward in an attempt to clear a street on Saturday, October 18.

Pro-democracy protesters sleep next to a barricade on October 18 after reclaiming streets in Mong Kok after a night of violent scuffles with police.

A journalist collapses in agony after being hit in the face with pepper spray during clashes with police on Friday, October 17.

Police use batons to hit pro-democracy protesters who are using raised umbrellas for protection on October 17.

Protesters and riot police officers face off at a main road on October 17.

People shout at pro-democracy protesters on October 17.

Riot police clear out an encampment of protesters on October 17. Police swooped in early to dismantle the protest campsite.

Demonstrators remove their belongings from a protest camp early on October 17.

Pro-democracy protesters break down as riot police clear their camp October 17.

Riot police remove barricades on October 17.

Hong Kong Chief Executive C.Y. Leung arrives for a news conference on October 16. He said talks would resume with students as early as next week, but he said street protests had caused severe disruption and could not continue.

Pro-democracy demonstrator Ken Tsang gets taken taken away by police before allegedly being beaten up in Hong Kong on October 15. Authorities have vowed to conduct an investigation into a widely circulated video that appears to show plainclothes officers kicking and punching the man.

A police officer shouts at a protester who was hit with pepper spray on October 15.

Pro-democracy protesters hide behind umbrellas to protect themselves from pepper spray on October 15.

Protesters move barriers as others block a main road in Hong Kong with metal and plastic safety barriers on October 15.

Police march toward pro-democracy protesters outside central government offices on October 15.

Protesters gather near central government offices on October 15.

Police move toward pro-democracy protesters during a standoff outside central government offices on October 14.

Police remove bamboo that pro-democracy protesters had set up to block off main roads on October 14.

Pro-democracy protesters watch as police remove barricades on October 14.

Cleaners sweep the main road after the police's removal of barricades on October 14.

Police ask a protester to leave the main road of Hong Kong's Central district on October 14.

Police dismantle barricades from the streets on October 14.

Police officers run to barricades set up by protesters on October 14.

Protesters raise their hands behind police officers after people tried to remove the metal barricades that protesters set up to block off main roads near the city's financial district on October 13.

A police officer tries to stop a man from removing metal barricades set up by protesters on October 13.

A police officer scuffles with a man on October 13.

Police officers arrest a demonstrator on October 13.

A demonstrator sets up a new barricade made of bamboo in Hong Kong on October 13.

Police officers remove barricades used by protesters on October 13.

Taxi drivers protest in Hong Kong on October 13, urging pro-democracy demonstrators to clear the roads.

People gather beneath the statue "Umbrella Man," by the Hong Kong artist known as Milk, which has become a symbol at the protest site, on Saturday, October 11, in Hong Kong.

Pro-democracy protesters remain scattered at the protest site in Admiralty on Thursday, October 9. The government canceled talks that day after protest leaders urged supporters to keep up the occupation.

Taxi drivers attend a small demonstration calling for protesters to stop blocking roads through the city on October 9.

A woman drinks a soda as she walks past a barricade erected by pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong on October 9.

A pro-democracy protester sleeps on a street in the occupied area surrounding the government complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday, October 8.

A pro-democracy protester reads a newspaper in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district on Tuesday, October 7, as a police officer stands nearby.

Protesters walk up an empty street inside the protest site near Hong Kong's government complex on October 7.

Joshua Wong, a 17-year-old student protest leader, is interviewed at the protest site near government headquarters on Monday, October 6.

A man walks to work as pro-democracy demonstrators sleep on the road in the occupied areas surrounding the government complex in Hong Kong on October 6.

A ray of sunlight bathes sleeping protesters as they occupy a major highway in Hong Kong on October 6. Protesters say Beijing has gone back on its pledge to allow universal suffrage in Hong Kong, which was promised "a high degree of autonomy" when it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997.

People take an escalator to work as protesters sleep on October 6.

The statue "Umbrella Man," by the Hong Kong artist known as Milk, stands at a pro-democracy protest site in the Admiralty district on October 6.

People walk to work on a main road in the occupied areas of Hong Kong on October 6.

Police officers remove barriers outside government offices in Hong Kong on Sunday, October 5.

Student protesters carry a barrier to block a street leading to the protest site on October 5.

Pro-democracy demonstrators occupy the streets near government headquarters on October 5.

Pro-democracy demonstrators surround police October 5 in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong.

A pro-democracy protester holds on to a barrier as he and others defend a barricade from attacks by rival protest groups in the Mong Kok district on Saturday, October 4.

Pro-democracy student protesters pin a man to the ground after an assault during a scuffle with local residents in Mong Kok on October 4.

Pro-democracy protesters raise their arms in a sign of nonviolence as they protect a barricade from rival protest groups in the Mong Kok district on October 4.

A pro-Beijing activist holds up blue ribbons for anti-Occupy Central protestors to collect as pro-government speeches are made in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on October 4.

A man sits in front of a barricade built by pro-democracy protesters on October 4 in the Kowloon district.

Thousands of pro-democracy activists attend a rally on the streets near government headquarters on October 4 in Hong Kong.

A group of men in masks fight with a man who tried to stop them from removing barricades from a pro-democracy protest area in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on Friday, October 3.

Police raise hands against protesters as an ambulance tries to leave the compound of the chief executive office in Hong Kong on October 3.

A protester tries to negotiate with angry residents trying to remove barricades blocking streets in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay on October 3. Large crowds opposed to the pro-democracy movement gathered to clear the area.

Pro-democracy demonstrators protect a barricade from "anti-Occupy" crowds in Hong Kong on October 3.

A man shouts at a pro-democracy demonstrator on October 3.

Police try to pry a man from a fence guarded by pro-democracy demonstrators on October 3.

Pro-democracy demonstrators sleep on the street outside a government complex in Hong Kong on Thursday, October 2.

As the sun rises, a protester reads during a sit-in blocking the entrance to the chief executive's office on October 2.

Yellow ribbons, a symbol of the protests in Hong Kong, are tied to a fence as police and security officers stand guard at the government headquarters on October 2.

Protesters confront police outside the government complex in Hong Kong on October 2.

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Protesters camp out in a street in Hong Kong on Wednesday, October 1. Hide Caption 106 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Founder of the student pro-democracy group Scholarism, Joshua Wong, center, stands in silent protest with supporters at the flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong on October 1. Hide Caption 107 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Hong Kong's Chief Executive C.Y. Leung attends a flag raising ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the founding of Communist China on October 1. Hide Caption 108 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – A pro-democracy activist shouts slogans on a street near the government headquarters on Wednesday, October 1. Hide Caption 109 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Hong Kong police stand guard outside the flag-raising ceremony October 1. Hide Caption 110 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Pro-democracy demonstrators gather for a third night in Hong Kong on Tuesday, September 30. Hide Caption 111 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Protesters sing songs and wave their cell phones in the air after a massive thunderstorm passed over the Hong Kong Government Complex on September 30. Hide Caption 112 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Protesters take part in a rally on a street outside the Hong Kong Government Complex on September 30. Hide Caption 113 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Student activists rest on a road in Hong Kong on September 30, near the government headquarters where pro-democracy activists have gathered. Hide Caption 114 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – A pro-democracy demonstrator guards a bus covered with messages of support in Hong Kong on September 30. Hide Caption 115 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Protesters sleep on the streets outside the Hong Kong Government Complex at sunrise on September 30. Hide Caption 116 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Protesters hold up their cell phones in a display of solidarity during a protest outside the Legislative Council headquarters in Hong Kong on Monday, September 29. Hide Caption 117 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Protesters put on goggles and wrap themselves in plastic on September 29 after hearing a rumor that police were coming with tear gas. Hide Caption 118 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Police officers stand off with protesters next to the Hong Kong police headquarters on September 29. Hide Caption 119 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – A man helps protesters use a makeshift ladder to climb over concrete street barricades on September 29. Hide Caption 120 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Riot police fire tear gas on student protesters occupying streets around government buildings in Hong Kong on September 29. Hide Caption 121 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Police officers rest after protests on September 29. Hide Caption 122 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Pro-democracy protesters argue with a man, left, who opposes the occupation of Nathan Road in Hong Kong on September 29. Hide Caption 123 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Pro-democracy protesters sit in a road as they face off with local police on September 29. Hide Caption 124 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Pro-democracy protesters rest around empty buses as they block Nathan Road in Hong Kong on September 29. Multiple bus routes have been suspended or diverted. Hide Caption 125 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Police walk down a stairwell as demonstrators gather outside government buildings in Hong Kong on September 29. Hide Caption 126 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Stacks of umbrellas are ready for protesters to use as shields against pepper spray on September 29. Hide Caption 127 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Protesters turn the Chinese flag upside-down on September 29 outside a commercial building near the main Occupy Central protest area in Hong Kong. Hide Caption 128 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Protesters occupy a main road in the Central district of Hong Kong after riot police used tear gas against them on Sunday, September 28. Hide Caption 129 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Demonstrators disperse as tear gas is fired during a protest on September 28. There is an "optimal amount of police officers dispersed" around the scene, a Hong Kong police representative said. Hide Caption 130 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Police use pepper spray and tear gas against demonstrators September 28. The protests, which have seen thousands of students in their teens and 20s take to the streets, swelled in size over the weekend. Hide Caption 131 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Riot police clash with protesters on September 28. Hide Caption 132 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Police and protesters clash during a tense standoff with thousands of student demonstrators, recently joined by the like-minded Occupy Central movement, on September 28. Hide Caption 133 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Benny Tai, center, founder of the Occupy Central movement, raises a fist after announcing the group would join the students during a demonstration outside government headquarters in Hong Kong on September 28. Hide Caption 134 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Pro-democracy activist and former legislator Martin Lee wears goggles and a mask to protect against pepper spray on September 28. Hide Caption 135 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – A pro-democracy activist shouts at police officers behind a fence with yellow ribbons on September 28. Hide Caption 136 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – A sign for the Hong Kong central government offices has been crossed out with red tape by democracy activists on September 28. Hide Caption 137 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Pro-democracy protesters gather near government headquarters on September 29. Hide Caption 138 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Protesters gather during a demonstration outside the headquarters of the Legislative Counsel on September 28 as calls for Beijing to grant the city universal suffrage grow louder and more fractious. Hide Caption 139 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Protesters tie up barricades on September 28 during a demonstration outside the headquarters of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Hide Caption 140 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – An injured protester is tended to after clashing with riot police outside Hong Kong government complex on Saturday, September 27. Hide Caption 141 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – Riot police use pepper spray on pro-democracy activists who forced their way into the Hong Kong government headquarters during a demonstration on September 27. Hide Caption 142 of 144

Photos: Photos: Hong Kong unrest 2014 Hong Kong unrest – People watch from on high as pro-democracy demonstrators are surrounded by police after storming a courtyard outside Hong Kong's legislative headquarters on Friday, September 26. Hide Caption 143 of 144