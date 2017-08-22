Breaking News

Kimi Raikkonen signs Ferrari contract renewal for 2018 season

Updated 9:43 AM ET, Tue August 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

F1: The Ice Man's first car
F1: The Ice Man's first car

    JUST WATCHED

    F1: The Ice Man's first car

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

F1: The Ice Man's first car 01:00

Story highlights

  • Raikkonen extends Ferrari contract
  • Finn will race until end of 2018 season

(CNN)Ferrari has extended the contract of Kimi Raikkonen until the end of next season, ending speculation the Finnish driver could be replaced.

Team president Sergio Marchionne labeled Raikkonnen "a laggard" before July's Austrian Grand Prix, questioning the 37-year-old's commitment and desire going forward in Formula One.
But recent good form -- including podium finishes in the Finn's last two races -- have paved the way for another year at the Maranello outfit.
    It will be Raikkonen's fifth consecutive campaign with Ferrari, making him the Italian team's second longest serving driver of all time.
    WATCH: Catching up with F1's 'Iceman'
    Read More
    As it stands, only Michael Schumacher (179) and Felipe Massa (139) have made more grand prix starts than his total of 122.
    The first ever Ferrari was fired up and left the Maranello factory gates 70 years ago. What followed would reshape motorsport history.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 125-S, 1947 The first ever Ferrari was fired up and left the Maranello factory gates 70 years ago. What followed would reshape motorsport history.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    That car, the 125-S, boasted a 1.5-liter V12 capable of producing around 118bhp -- a far cry from the speed machines of today.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 125-S side view, 1947That car, the 125-S, boasted a 1.5-liter V12 capable of producing around 118bhp -- a far cry from the speed machines of today.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Born in 1898 on the outskirts of Modena -- known for &quot;fast cars and slow food&quot; -- the company&#39;s founder Enzo Ferrari devoted his entire life to the pursuit of speed. The Italian is pictured here as a young man sitting in an Alfa Romeo 40-60 HP Racing Type.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Enzo Ferrari, 1920Born in 1898 on the outskirts of Modena -- known for "fast cars and slow food" -- the company's founder Enzo Ferrari devoted his entire life to the pursuit of speed. The Italian is pictured here as a young man sitting in an Alfa Romeo 40-60 HP Racing Type.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Much has changed at the Maranello factory since this day in 1947, but the iconic factory gates remain much the same.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari factory, 1947Much has changed at the Maranello factory since this day in 1947, but the iconic factory gates remain much the same.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    The 125 F1, driven here by Peter Whitehead, was Ferrari&#39;s first Formula One car. The Italian marque has since accumulated over 5,000 races victories across various classes.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 125 F1, 1949The 125 F1, driven here by Peter Whitehead, was Ferrari's first Formula One car. The Italian marque has since accumulated over 5,000 races victories across various classes.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    By the &#39;60s, Ferrari was a dominant force on the road and the track. In 1969, Enzo signed an agreement with Fiat Group giving it a 50% stake in the company.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Enzo Ferrari, 1961By the '60s, Ferrari was a dominant force on the road and the track. In 1969, Enzo signed an agreement with Fiat Group giving it a 50% stake in the company.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Thanks to a host of celebrity owners, the Ferrari brand was also rapidly building a reputation for elegance and style. Here, Steve McQueen stands proudly beside his Ferrari 275 GTB 4 by Scaglietti.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 275 GTB-4Thanks to a host of celebrity owners, the Ferrari brand was also rapidly building a reputation for elegance and style. Here, Steve McQueen stands proudly beside his Ferrari 275 GTB 4 by Scaglietti.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, pictured picking up his Ferrari GTO at the factory, was another that added to the magnetism of the brand.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari GTO, 1984Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, pictured picking up his Ferrari GTO at the factory, was another that added to the magnetism of the brand.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    By the 1970s, Ferrari&#39;s F1 cars were capable of over 500bhp. South African driver Jody Scheckter, pictured, won the 1979 World Championship.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 312T, 1979By the 1970s, Ferrari's F1 cars were capable of over 500bhp. South African driver Jody Scheckter, pictured, won the 1979 World Championship.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Ferrari tested new designs using 1/3 scale models -- on show at the exhibition.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Wind Gallery for Aerodynamic TestsFerrari tested new designs using 1/3 scale models -- on show at the exhibition.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    As the turn of the millennium approached, what had started with Enzo Ferrari facilitating gentlemen racing their cars had evolved into a global phenomenon. Here, racing enthusiasts gather at South Africa&#39;s Kyalami Circuit to celebrate Ferrari 50th Anniversary.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Kyalami Circuit, 1997As the turn of the millennium approached, what had started with Enzo Ferrari facilitating gentlemen racing their cars had evolved into a global phenomenon. Here, racing enthusiasts gather at South Africa's Kyalami Circuit to celebrate Ferrari 50th Anniversary.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    The 1962 Ferrari 250-GTO is most expensive car ever sold at auction, having fetched over $38,000,000. Here a selection of the highly coveted vehicles gather on the model&#39;s 20th Anniversary at the Pierre Bardinon estate in France.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari 250 GTO, The 1962 Ferrari 250-GTO is most expensive car ever sold at auction, having fetched over $38,000,000. Here a selection of the highly coveted vehicles gather on the model's 20th Anniversary at the Pierre Bardinon estate in France.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    An expansive Ferrari-branded amusement park, home to the world&#39;s fastest roller coaster, opened its doors in 2010.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi, 2010An expansive Ferrari-branded amusement park, home to the world's fastest roller coaster, opened its doors in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    &quot;Ferrari&#39;s story has been one of the great adventures of the industrial age,&quot; says, Andrew Nahum, curator of the exhibition.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari J50, 2016"Ferrari's story has been one of the great adventures of the industrial age," says, Andrew Nahum, curator of the exhibition.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    &quot;Ferrari uses the subtle and often unseen techniques of automobile design but with the utmost care and precision,&quot; adds Nahum. &quot;The exhibition provides an insight into the history and practice of the whole private world of automotive design.&quot;
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari J50, 2016"Ferrari uses the subtle and often unseen techniques of automobile design but with the utmost care and precision," adds Nahum. "The exhibition provides an insight into the history and practice of the whole private world of automotive design."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    The &lt;em&gt;Ferrari Under the Skin &lt;/em&gt;exhibition opens on 15 November 2017 and will run until April 2018.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    Ferrari pit stop, 2017 Chinese GPThe Ferrari Under the Skin exhibition opens on 15 November 2017 and will run until April 2018.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    It will feature insight into the life of Enzo Ferrari, unique cars and rarely seen documents -- all illustrating just how far the manufacturer has come.
    Photos: Ferrari Under the Skin
    It will feature insight into the life of Enzo Ferrari, unique cars and rarely seen documents -- all illustrating just how far the manufacturer has come.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum London enzo ferrari 125 sSide view with the mechanics in the transparency of the first Ferrari car, 125 SFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum London enzo at the wheel of targo florio 1920Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum London enzo in factory Peter Whitehead in action with the Ferrari 125 F1 The pilot will win the GP of Czechoslovakia in Brno 1949 Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum LondonFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum London Italian GP, Monza 1961ferrari 275 gtb 4 scaglietti steve mcqueenFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum Mick Jagger, leader of the Rolling Stones, on the delivery of his GTOJody Scheckter ferrari under the skin Wind Gallery for Aerodynamic Tests with 1-3 scale models Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museumFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum Rally of the South African Ferrari Clubs on the Kyalami Circuit for the 50th Anniversary Celebration, 1997Meeting on the 20th Anniversary of the 250 GTO Ferrari. Pierre Bardinon estate Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum LondonFerrari World Abu Dhabi, 2010 Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museumClay Model of the Ferrari J50 2016Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museum London Close up of clay design model being made of Ferrari J50ferrari engineers Grand Prix of China 2017Present Day Manufacturing of the Ferrari California car Ferrari Under the Skin/Design museumFerrari Under the Skin/Design museum LaFerrari in production
    Raikkonen previously raced for the Scuderia between 2007 and 2009, winning the driver's world championship in his first year.
    Can Kimi Raikkonen challenge for another F1 world title? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
    However, he hasn't won a race in the Ferrari red since the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix.
    While teammate Sebastian Vettel leads this year's drivers' championship, Raikonnen trails in fifth, 86 points behind, though on two occasions the Finn surrendered two possible victory chances -- in Monaco and Hungary -- to boost the German's title chances.
    The 30-year-old Vettel is out of contract at Ferrari at the end of the year.