US Defense Secretary James Mattis arrives in Baghdad

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 2:19 AM ET, Tue August 22, 2017

Iraqi forces advance towards the towards the city of Tal Afar after the government announced the beginning of an operation to retake it from ISIS.
(CNN)US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has arrived in Iraq ahead of meetings with US and Iraqi officials.

Mattis was greeted by the Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force, Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend, and US Ambassador to Iraq Douglas Silliman at Baghdad Airport.
Mattis will first meet with US commanders on the ground before meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Defense Minister Erfan al-Hiyali.
The visit comes on the heels of an Iraqi army offensive to take the northwestern Iraqi city of Tal Afar from ISIS.
    Developing story - more to come