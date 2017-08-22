Story highlights If you think your eyes were exposed to the sun, see an eye doctor immediately

Some damage is temporary, but solar retinopathy is permanent

(CNN) Are you concerned about your vision, or your child's, after watching Monday's total solar eclipse, even if you wore protective glasses? You're not alone. Google searches for "my eyes hurt" and "eyes hurt eclipse" spiked immediately after the celestial event.

"At the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary emergency facility, we have already seen dozens of patients with concerns ranging from headaches to subjective blurry vision," said Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, an ophthalmologist with Mount Sinai Hospital. "While most patients have not had any permanent issues, a few have been found to have some retinal changes, which will require monitoring.

"Sun exposure can cause damage to many structures in the eye," Deobhakta added. "While we normally focus on the retinal damage that can happen, in some cases, people can suffer from light sensitivity and pain due to corneal damage."

If you're feeling a little weird -- some people have posted on social media about having headaches and nausea -- after looking at the eclipse, it could be a sign of something else.

Changes in vision can often cause headache or nausea, said Dr. Angie Wen, also at Mount Sinai and specializing in cornea, cataract and refractive surgery.

Read More