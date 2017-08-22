(CNN) Danish police searching for missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall say the torso they found in Copenhagen appears to have been deliberately dismembered.

A passing cyclist found the torso Monday afternoon on the southwest side of Amager island.

Police say that that the head, legs and arms appear to have been deliberately cut off. DNA tests will need to be carried out before the person's identity can be confirmed.

An autopsy is expected to conclude late Tuesday with police expected to announce the results Wednesday after comparing DNA from the torso with Wall's.

Wall, a freelance journalist, has been missing since August 11 after boarding a privately built submarine along with its inventor, Peter Madsen, for a story she was working on.

