(CNN) Danish police searching for missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall say they have found a headless torso in Copenhagen.

A passing cyclist found the torso Monday afternoon on the southwest side of Amager island. DNA tests will need to be carried out before the person's identity can be confirmed.

Wall has been missing since August 11 after boarding a privately built submarine along with its inventor, Peter Madsen.

"It is clear that the police, like the media and everybody else, is speculating whether this female body is Kim Wall, but it is way too soon to tell," Copenhagen police spokesman Jens Moller told a news conference on Monday.

Police are expected to give more details at a press briefing later Tuesday.

