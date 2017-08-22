Spain attacks: Four suspects appear in court

Barcelona (CNN) Four men arrested in connection with last week's terror attacks in Spain appeared in court Tuesday as it emerged that the vehicle used in one of the assaults was earlier seen in France.

The car, an Audi A3, was caught speeding on camera in Paris in the days before it mowed down pedestrians in the Spanish town of Cambril early Friday, leaving one woman dead, French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said.

The five assailants in the car were shot dead by police at the scene.

An employee starts to tow away a car involved in a terrorist attack in Cambrils, a city 120 kilometres south of Barcelona.

The attack in Cambrils came just hours after a van plowed through crowds on a pedestrian street in the heart of Barcelona on Thursday, killing at 13 people and injuring more than 100 others.

Spanish police shot dead Younes Abouyaaqoub, the suspected driver of the van, on Monday after a days-long international manhunt.

On Tuesday, Collomb told CNN affiliate BFMTV that he was unsure why the car used in the Cambrils rampage had been in Paris, and said the terror cell behind the attacks was not on the radar of French authorities.

Salah El Karib, 34, one of four arrested in relation to the terrorist attacks in Catalonia.

Driss Oukabir is taken to the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid.

Four suspected members of the cell -- Driss Oukabir, Mohammed Aalla, Mohamed Houli Chemlal and Salah el Karib -- arrived at Madrid's High Court on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after police killed Abouyaaqoub during an operation in Subirats, west of Barcelona.

Van driver shot dead

Police deployed a robot to remove what turned out to be a fake explosives belt from Abouyaaqoub's body before officers were cleared to approach it and make a positive identification, authorities said Monday. The suspect also had knives in his possession when he was shot, said José Lluís Trapero, head of Catalan police.

A woman alerted authorities after seeing police photos of Abouyaaqoub and becoming suspicious that the man was wearing long sleeves when it was about 85 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) outside, Trapero said. Witness accounts suggest Abouyaaqoub was alone when police arrived, he said.

Police killed Abouyaaqoub in a rural area, sparsely populated and surrounded by pine trees. After the gunfire, a police helicopter circled overhead. Several police officers and squad cars were nearby, but few onlookers.

Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan national, is believed to have been the driver of the van that sped down Las Ramblas in the center of Barcelona on Thursday, leaving dead and injured people in its wake.

Investigators said Abouyaaqoub fled the scene on foot and hijacked a car to escape. Abouyaaqoub allegedly stabbed the owner of the car, Pau Pérez, as he parked the vehicle, and drove off with the man's body in the car.

Police fired on the car after it rammed through a checkpoint, but Abouyaaqoub was able to flee a second time. Pérez was found dead in the vehicle, making him the 15th victim of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

Abouyaaqoub was one of 12 suspects linked to the attacks. Eight of them lived in the town of Ripoll, north of Barcelona, where further raids were carried out on Sunday night.

Authorities said none of the suspects had any previous link to terror activities.

Imam link

The investigation has focused on a property in Alcanar, a coastal village southwest of Barcelona, that exploded last Wednesday.

A source briefed on the probe said a preliminary assessment indicated there were traces of the powerful explosive TATP in the rubble. TATP was used in a series of deadly bombing attacks in Europe in recent years.

Police believe Muslim cleric Abdelbakir El-Satty is among those who died in the Alcanar blast.

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain A makeshift memorial pays tribute to those who were killed in a terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, August 17. A van rammed into a crowd of people near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas. Early the next morning, a group of five attackers drove into pedestrians in the Spanish town of Cambrils, about 75 miles south of Barcelona. Hide Caption 1 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Two women cry at the street memorial in Barcelona on Friday, August 18. Hide Caption 2 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain A man embraces a police officer in Cambrils on August 18. Earlier in the day, officers had engaged in a shootout with five attackers who drove a car into several pedestrians. All five were shot dead by police, four of them by one officer, police said. Hide Caption 3 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Pigeons fly over a Barcelona crowd that gathered for a minute of silence on August 18. Hide Caption 4 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Spain's King Felipe VI joins other officials in observing a minute of silence in Barcelona's Plaça de Catalunya. Hide Caption 5 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Police officers investigate a car in Cambrils. Hide Caption 6 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain The van that plowed into the crowd in Barcelona is towed away from Las Ramblas on August 18. Hide Caption 7 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Police officers check the area after towing away the van. Hide Caption 8 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Police accompany clients of a store outside a cordoned off-area of Barcelona. Las Ramblas is especially crowded in the summer, the height of tourist season. The promenade passes by kiosks, flower sellers, cafes and bars. Hide Caption 9 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Police officers work at the scene in Cambrils. Hide Caption 10 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Police check people's identities as they clear Las Ramblas on August 17. Hide Caption 11 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain People evacuate an area of Barcelona on August 17. Hide Caption 12 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Medics and police tend to injured people near the scene of the attack in Barcelona. Hide Caption 13 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain A woman cries as she speaks on her phone in Barcelona on August 17. Hide Caption 14 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain People react after the incident in Barcelona. Hide Caption 15 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain A police officer asks people to move back in Barcelona. Hide Caption 16 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain An injured person is carried by police in Barcelona. Hide Caption 17 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain People flee the scene after the attack at Las Ramblas. Hide Caption 18 of 19 Photos: Terror attacks in Spain The Catalan emergency services urged people via Twitter to avoid going out or undertaking any other type of movement that is not "strictly necessary." Hide Caption 19 of 19

The cleric once served a jail sentence for drug trafficking in the eastern Spanish province of Castellon, Catalan Justice Minister Carles Mundó i Blanch said.

Some Spanish media reported he shared a jail cell with one of the terrorists involved in the 2004 Madrid bombings that killed at least 191 people and left hundreds injured.

Responding to those reports, Blanch said, "We are not aware that this person had any communication with any inmate in any prison in Catalonia. He finished his sentence and went free."