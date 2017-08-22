Breaking News

Spain attacks: Four suspects appear in court

By Tim Lister and James Masters, CNN

Updated 9:19 AM ET, Tue August 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Relatives of terror suspects are in shock
Relatives of terror suspects are in shock

    JUST WATCHED

    Relatives of terror suspects are in shock

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Relatives of terror suspects are in shock 02:39

Barcelona (CNN)Four men arrested in connection with last week's terror attacks in Spain appeared in court Tuesday as it emerged that the vehicle used in one of the assaults was earlier seen in France.

The car, an Audi A3, was caught speeding on camera in Paris in the days before it mowed down pedestrians in the Spanish town of Cambril early Friday, leaving one woman dead, French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said.
The five assailants in the car were shot dead by police at the scene.
An employee starts to tow away a car involved in a terrorist attack in Cambrils, a city 120 kilometres south of Barcelona.
An employee starts to tow away a car involved in a terrorist attack in Cambrils, a city 120 kilometres south of Barcelona.
The attack in Cambrils came just hours after a van plowed through crowds on a pedestrian street in the heart of Barcelona on Thursday, killing at 13 people and injuring more than 100 others.
    Spanish police shot dead Younes Abouyaaqoub, the suspected driver of the van, on Monday after a days-long international manhunt.
    Read More
    On Tuesday, Collomb told CNN affiliate BFMTV that he was unsure why the car used in the Cambrils rampage had been in Paris, and said the terror cell behind the attacks was not on the radar of French authorities.
    Salah El Karib, 34, one of four arrested in relation to the terrorist attacks in Catalonia.
    Salah El Karib, 34, one of four arrested in relation to the terrorist attacks in Catalonia.
    Driss Oukabir is taken to the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid.
    Driss Oukabir is taken to the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid.
    Four suspected members of the cell -- Driss Oukabir, Mohammed Aalla, Mohamed Houli Chemlal and Salah el Karib -- arrived at Madrid's High Court on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after police killed Abouyaaqoub during an operation in Subirats, west of Barcelona.

    Van driver shot dead

    Police deployed a robot to remove what turned out to be a fake explosives belt from Abouyaaqoub's body before officers were cleared to approach it and make a positive identification, authorities said Monday. The suspect also had knives in his possession when he was shot, said José Lluís Trapero, head of Catalan police.
    Police: Barcelona attack suspect dead
    Police: Barcelona attack suspect dead

      JUST WATCHED

      Police: Barcelona attack suspect dead

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Police: Barcelona attack suspect dead 01:23
    A woman alerted authorities after seeing police photos of Abouyaaqoub and becoming suspicious that the man was wearing long sleeves when it was about 85 degrees (30 degrees Celsius) outside, Trapero said. Witness accounts suggest Abouyaaqoub was alone when police arrived, he said.
    Police killed Abouyaaqoub in a rural area, sparsely populated and surrounded by pine trees. After the gunfire, a police helicopter circled overhead. Several police officers and squad cars were nearby, but few onlookers.
    Read: Bomb factory in a beach town may be key to terror attacks
    Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan national, is believed to have been the driver of the van that sped down Las Ramblas in the center of Barcelona on Thursday, leaving dead and injured people in its wake.
    Investigators said Abouyaaqoub fled the scene on foot and hijacked a car to escape. Abouyaaqoub allegedly stabbed the owner of the car, Pau Pérez, as he parked the vehicle, and drove off with the man's body in the car.
    Police fired on the car after it rammed through a checkpoint, but Abouyaaqoub was able to flee a second time. Pérez was found dead in the vehicle, making him the 15th victim of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.
    Abouyaaqoub was one of 12 suspects linked to the attacks. Eight of them lived in the town of Ripoll, north of Barcelona, where further raids were carried out on Sunday night.
    Authorities said none of the suspects had any previous link to terror activities.

    Imam link

    The investigation has focused on a property in Alcanar, a coastal village southwest of Barcelona, that exploded last Wednesday.
    The house is suspected of having been used as a base to make bombs that could have caused even more devastating attacks had they not blown up prematurely.
    A source briefed on the probe said a preliminary assessment indicated there were traces of the powerful explosive TATP in the rubble. TATP was used in a series of deadly bombing attacks in Europe in recent years.
    Police believe Muslim cleric Abdelbakir El-Satty is among those who died in the Alcanar blast.
    A makeshift memorial pays tribute to those who were killed in a terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, August 17. A van rammed into a crowd of people near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas. Early the next morning, a group of five attackers drove into pedestrians in the Spanish town of Cambrils, about 75 miles south of Barcelona.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    A makeshift memorial pays tribute to those who were killed in a terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, August 17. A van rammed into a crowd of people near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas. Early the next morning, a group of five attackers drove into pedestrians in the Spanish town of Cambrils, about 75 miles south of Barcelona.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 19
    Two women cry at the street memorial in Barcelona on Friday, August 18.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    Two women cry at the street memorial in Barcelona on Friday, August 18.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 19
    A man embraces a police officer in Cambrils on August 18. Earlier in the day, officers had engaged in a shootout with five attackers who drove a car into several pedestrians. All five were shot dead by police, four of them by one officer, police said.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    A man embraces a police officer in Cambrils on August 18. Earlier in the day, officers had engaged in a shootout with five attackers who drove a car into several pedestrians. All five were shot dead by police, four of them by one officer, police said.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 19
    Pigeons fly over a Barcelona crowd that gathered for a minute of silence on August 18.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    Pigeons fly over a Barcelona crowd that gathered for a minute of silence on August 18.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 19
    Spain&#39;s King Felipe VI joins other officials in observing a minute of silence in Barcelona&#39;s Plaça de Catalunya.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    Spain's King Felipe VI joins other officials in observing a minute of silence in Barcelona's Plaça de Catalunya.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 19
    Police officers investigate a car in Cambrils.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    Police officers investigate a car in Cambrils.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 19
    The van that plowed into the crowd in Barcelona is towed away from Las Ramblas on August 18.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    The van that plowed into the crowd in Barcelona is towed away from Las Ramblas on August 18.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 19
    Police officers check the area after towing away the van.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    Police officers check the area after towing away the van.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 19
    Police accompany clients of a store outside a cordoned off-area of Barcelona. Las Ramblas is especially crowded in the summer, the height of tourist season. The promenade passes by kiosks, flower sellers, cafes and bars.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    Police accompany clients of a store outside a cordoned off-area of Barcelona. Las Ramblas is especially crowded in the summer, the height of tourist season. The promenade passes by kiosks, flower sellers, cafes and bars.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 19
    Police officers work at the scene in Cambrils.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    Police officers work at the scene in Cambrils.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 19
    Police check people&#39;s identities as they clear Las Ramblas on August 17.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    Police check people's identities as they clear Las Ramblas on August 17.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 19
    People evacuate an area of Barcelona on August 17.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    People evacuate an area of Barcelona on August 17.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 19
    Medics and police tend to injured people near the scene of the attack in Barcelona.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    Medics and police tend to injured people near the scene of the attack in Barcelona.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 19
    A woman cries as she speaks on her phone in Barcelona on August 17.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    A woman cries as she speaks on her phone in Barcelona on August 17.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 19
    People react after the incident in Barcelona.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    People react after the incident in Barcelona.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 19
    A police officer asks people to move back in Barcelona.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    A police officer asks people to move back in Barcelona.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 19
    An injured person is carried by police in Barcelona.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    An injured person is carried by police in Barcelona.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 19
    People flee the scene after the attack at Las Ramblas.
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    People flee the scene after the attack at Las Ramblas.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 19
    The Catalan emergency services urged people via Twitter to avoid going out or undertaking any other type of movement that is not &quot;strictly necessary.&quot;
    Photos: Terror attacks in Spain
    The Catalan emergency services urged people via Twitter to avoid going out or undertaking any other type of movement that is not "strictly necessary."
    Hide Caption
    19 of 19
    31 Barcelona 081832 Barcelona 0818 RESTRICTED33 Barcelona 081834 Barcelona 081835 Barcelona 081836 Barcelona 081837 Barcelona 081838 Barcelona 081839 Barcelona 081840 Barcelona 081841 Barcelona 081742 Barcelona 081743 Barcelona 081744 Barcelona 081709 spain crash 0817 RESTRICTED45 Barcelona 081718 spain crash 081717 spain crash 081705 spain crash 0817
    The cleric once served a jail sentence for drug trafficking in the eastern Spanish province of Castellon, Catalan Justice Minister Carles Mundó i Blanch said.
    Some Spanish media reported he shared a jail cell with one of the terrorists involved in the 2004 Madrid bombings that killed at least 191 people and left hundreds injured.
    Responding to those reports, Blanch said, "We are not aware that this person had any communication with any inmate in any prison in Catalonia. He finished his sentence and went free."

    CNN's Tim Lister reported from Barcelona and Matou Diop from Paris. James Masters wrote from London.