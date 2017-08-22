Breaking News

'Stranger Things' creators are planning for its end

By Frank Pallotta

Updated 12:34 PM ET, Tue August 22, 2017

(CNN)"Stranger Things" fans may only have a few more seasons left in Hawkins, Indiana.

Season 2 of the popular Netflix mystery series debuts in October, but the show's creators told New York Magazine they're already planning the end of "Stranger Things."
"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross Duffer, who co-created the show with his brother Matt Duffer, told the magazine.
The Duffer brothers also revealed that "Stranger Things" has already been picked up for a third season, and they're working on fresh ideas.
    Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 2 trailer is full of thrills
    Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 2 trailer is full of thrills
    "We just have to keep adjusting the story," Matt Duffer said. "Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them [the characters] once a year."
    The upcoming Season 2 has been gaining buzz since a surprise trailer for the show popped up during the Super Bowl. Another trailer that includes Michael Jackson's "Thriller" debuted at San Diego Comic Con last month.
    "Stranger Things" Season 2, according to Ross Duffer, should look like a blockbuster.
    "I just want it to feel like a movie sequel,'" he said. "If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger."